



On the eve of the March 31 municipal elections, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan continued his tour of eastern Troika with Ar on Thursday. Thousands of people gathered for the presidential rally in a city formerly ruled by the opposition but won back by Erdoan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in the 2019 elections. Erdoan said that although the AKP was unable to achieve the desired results in Ar in last year's general elections, he was confident of another victory on March 31. The elections will test the prowess of the AKP party, which has scored historic victories in most elections it has contested over the past 21 years. They also offer the opportunity to regain the mayoral seats of large cities lost to the Republican People's Party (CHP), the main opposition party. The president told the crowd that “a certain party” sought to “revive one-party fascism in cooperation with the CHP.” “They want to do what they did in the past with weapons, today through secret alliances,” he said. Erdoan was referring to an informal alliance between the CHP and the pro-PKK Green Left Party (YSP), informally known as the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), successor to the Democratic Party of Peoples (HDP). “The CHP has become a fifth wheel for them,” he said. “Those who are supported by the organization, the politicians, carry out dirty deals to save their skins,” Erdoan said, using a formal term for the PKK or “separatist organization.” He said voters should not yield their will to the CHP or those who serve the greed of CHP administrators. “Those who have done nothing for Ar, even if they have had seats in Parliament for years, will not do more for Ar. They do not care about Ar. They only care about the orders that Ar they receive from their masters in Istanbul, Brussels or Washington.” » he said, denouncing the designs of the imperialists on Trkiye, which he often refers to in his speeches. Dozens of HDP members, including branch presidents, have already been arrested in recent years due to their links to the terrorist group. The now obsolete former HDP president Selahattin Demirta has been in prison since 2016 for spreading terrorist propaganda and links to the PKK. He retired from active politics last June. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist group in Trkiye, as well as in the European Union and the United States. Its bloody campaign of terror launched in the 1980s left more than 40,000 people dead in the country.

