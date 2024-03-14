Trump's classified documents: Judge hears arguments on dismissal





FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) Donald Trump arrived Thursday at the Florida federal courthouse, where a judge will hear arguments on whether to dismiss the criminal case accusing the former president of hoarding classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving the White House.

The motorcade carrying the presumptive 2024 Republican presidential nominee arrived shortly before the start of the hearing before U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was nominated to the bench by Trump.

The dispute centers on the Trump team's interpretation of the Presidential Records Act, which they say gave him the authority to designate records as personal and retain possession of them after his presidency.

In contrast, Special Counsel Jack Smith's team says the files Trump is accused of possessing are presidential files, not personal ones, and that the law does not apply to classified and top-secret documents like those kept in his Mar-a-Lago estate. in Florida.

The Presidential Records Act does not exempt Trump from criminal law, nor does it allow him to unilaterally declare highly classified presidential files to be personnel files, nor does it protect him from criminal investigation, much less permit him to obstructing a federal investigation with impunity, prosecutors wrote in court. filing last week.

It's unclear when Cannon might rule, but the outcome will determine whether the case continues or whether, as Trump's lawyers hope, it will be thrown out before it even goes to a jury, a rare action that 'a judge can undertake.

Cannon is also expected to hear arguments Thursday on a separate but related motion from the Trump team that the law that makes up the bulk of the criminal charges making it a crime to voluntarily retain national defense information is unconstitutionally vague because it s applies to a former president.

An aerial view of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen August 10, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

It is not surprising that defense attorneys are seeking dismissal of the case based on the Presidential Records Act, given that the legal team has repeatedly invoked the law since the FBI search in Mar- a-Lago in August 2022.

The law, signed into law in 1978, requires presidents, upon leaving office, to transfer their presidential records to the U.S. government for specific management, the National Archives and Records Administration, although they are permitted to retain records. personal documents, including purely private, non-personal diaries and notes. prepared for government business.

Trump's lawyers said he designated as personal property the files he took with him to Mar-a-Lago, which prosecutors say contained top-secret information and documents related to nuclear programs and to the military capabilities of the United States and its foreign adversaries.

Cannon has suggested in the past that she views Trump's status as a former president as setting him apart from others who have kept classified documents.

After the Trump team sued the Justice Department in 2022 to recover its records, Cannon appointed a special master to conduct an independent review of documents collected during the FBI's search at Mar-a-Lago. That appointment was later overturned by a federal appeals court.

More recently, although he ruled in favor of Smith's team on a procedural matter, Cannon clearly described the case as the first-ever criminal prosecution of a former president of the United States, once a leading authority classification system on many of the documents the special prosecutor is now seeking. to refuse him (and his authorized counsel) in a matter without charge the transmission or delivery of national defense information.

Trump faces 40 counts in Florida that accuse him of deliberately keeping dozens of classified documents and refusing government requests to return them after he left the White House. In recent court filings, prosecutors have highlighted the extent of the criminal conduct they claim to prove at trial, saying in one there has never been a case like this in American history in which a former official engaged in conduct vaguely similar to that of Trump.

Former Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Rome, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

They allege, for example, that Trump intentionally withheld some of the nation's most sensitive documents, returning only a fraction of them at the request of the National Archives, and then urged his lawyer to hide the records and lie to the FBI saying he was no longer. in possession of them. He is also accused of asking staff to delete surveillance footage that allegedly showed boxes of documents being moved around the property.

The hearing is the second this month in the Florida case, one of four lawsuits Trump faces as he seeks to win back the White House this year. Cannon heard arguments March 1 on when to set the trial date, but did not immediately rule. Both sides have proposed summer dates for the start of the trial.

