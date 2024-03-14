Chinese students and scholars say they face increased surveillance when entering the United States

Stay calm. Answer their questions, but don't volunteer more than asked. Prepare a lawyer number. Carry Western brand clothing and do not wear any Chinese Communist Party emblems. This kind of advice on how to pass US border control has filled online discussion forums as described by frustrated Chinese students who were questioned, sometimes for hours, and had their belongings searched at U.S. airports on their way to American universities.

Others recount the heartbreak and confusion of being turned away at the border, their visas canceled without a clear explanation.

Chinese academics, officials and students say they are being unfairly targeted by U.S. border authorities, adding to growing doubt and disillusionment among Chinese students, a key source of tuition and talent for U.S. universities as to whether coming to the United States is worth it.

It used to be an honor to study in the United States. For some parents, it had to be the United States or nothing, but that feeling has weakened, said Leon Mei, a civil servant in Wuhan, China, whose 17-year-old son is applying to universities in the United States. United, but also in China. Great Britain and Australia.

The friction is widening the gap between China and the United States, at a time when they are trying to stabilize relations and ease tensions. At a November meeting in California, President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping pledged to welcome more students to their country. Given the long list of intractable issues, from Taiwan to trade sanctions, increasing student numbers should have been one of the easiest solutions to resolve.

It was not the case.

Chinese nationals studying in the United States have been subject to special surveillance for four years, since a Trump-era rule students were banned, particularly in science and technology fields with alleged ties to the military.

This policy has continued under the Biden administration. Since the start of the year, Chinese officials have accused the administration of baselessly questioning and canceling the visas of Chinese students upon arrival at U.S. airports and denying them entry. China's Public Security Minister, Wang Xiaohong, asked Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last month to stop harass and interrogate Chinese students without reason.

Six Chinese students and two visiting scholars who spoke to the Washington Post described being questioned upon arrival in the United States about their research, their families and any possible links to China's ruling Communist Party. Two of them, their visas cancelled, were immediately repatriated. All but one were midway through their studies and had previously been allowed entry on a valid visa.

It is difficult to quantify the number of Chinese students who have been turned away at the border, with Chinese and U.S. officials declining to provide detailed figures. But the State Department says the number of Chinese students detained and deemed barred from entering U.S. ports has remained stable in recent years, accounting for less than 0.1 percent of those arriving. The State Department and the Department of Homeland Security declined to provide figures on how it compares to other nationalities.

Biden, Xi agree to restore military ties, helping ease tensions

For decades, academic exchanges have been a way for people in the world's two largest economies to get to know and understand each other better. Chinese students, whose enrollment in U.S. schools nearly tripled between 2009 and 2019, have been a huge source of revenue for U.S. universities, as well as talent in science, engineering and technology-related fields .

But the deterioration of the bilateral environment and the turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic have led to a decline in figures on both sides.

The number of Chinese students in the United States has fallen by more than 20%, from 370,000 in 2019, according to State Department figures.

At the same time, the number of American students in China is below 1,000, compared to more than 10,000 before the pandemic, but that has not stopped Chinese leaders from implementing an action plan. ambitious goal to have 50,000 American students in China within five years.

Part of that decline is due to Beijing's crackdown on groups that traditionally support trade, including a 2016 law that placed foreign nongovernmental organizations working in China under the tutelage of Beijing's powerful intelligence authority, the Ministry of State Security. A State Department official said fears of exit bans and unwarranted detentions remained top of mind.

Both countries risk losing from the drop in trade.

Regardless of how the United States views China as a partner or enemy, you need to understand the other side. If this trend continues in five or 10 years, you will lose a generation of China watchers, said Da Wei, director of the Center for International Security and Strategy at Tsinghua University and a visiting scholar at the University of China. Stanford, who was recently interviewed about his path to the United States.

Tired of Washington's hostility, China courts Indiana and Minnesota

Turned back at the border

When Eric Xu, 26, finished his graduate studies in data mining and mathematics in Texas last May, he took a vacation to Mexico. When he returned, he was taken to a small, dark room at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport to be questioned about his studies.

When Xu mentioned his interest in machine learning, a branch of artificial intelligence, he felt the agent's tone change. His computer and phone were seized and searched.

Xu, still on his student visa while awaiting an H1B work visa, was informed that his visa had been canceled and he would not be returning to the United States. He was told he was being denied entry based on PP10043, the Trump-era rule barring graduate students suspected of ties to China's military-civilian fusion program.

According to Xu, before studying in Dallas, he had attended a low-ranking private college in Nanjing with nominal ties to one of China's Seven Sons of National Defense, a group of elite universities involved in research military. The college was a diploma mill that no one would put on the same level as the seven sons, he said. I tried to explain to them that they are totally different, but they wouldn't listen, he said.

Another Chinese scholar said he was unable to even enter the United States.

The man said he was about to start a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University but was held up for more than five hours upon arrival at Boston's Logan Airport.

Sitting there and waiting, I felt like a lamb waiting to be slaughtered, he wrote on Xiaohongshu, China's answer to Instagram. He published the questions the agents asked him before denying him entry on the grounds that he allegedly tried to avoid the presidential proclamation by obtaining a work visa instead of a student visa.

He spoke to the Post to confirm his account, but declined to speak further out of concern for his family still in China.

Harvard declined to comment and Customs and Border Protection said it would not comment on individual decisions. But it said in a statement that all international travelers attempting to enter the United States, including all U.S. citizens, were subject to screening. A senior State Department official added that a visa does not guarantee entry into the United States.

Students have no way to restore a canceled visa except by filing a petition to have the decision reviewed by Customs and Border Protection.

Some U.S. lawmakers are defending their tough stance on Chinese students, accusing the Chinese Communist Party of using them as a weapon to bring American innovation back to China.

This must stop. We are literally financing our own potential destruction, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), chairman of a House committee tasked with countering Beijing, said in a January statement. opinion article. He called on American universities to stop allowing Chinese students with ties to universities affiliated with the People's Liberation Army to conduct research in the United States, a practice he said has promoted China's military modernization. Beijing.

Biden's new order would stem the flow of sensitive US data to China

These stories of visa and entry problems add to Chinese concerns about studying in the United States: students and their families were already worried about gun crimes, anti-Chinese sentiment and the possibility of maintaining a work visa after obtaining their diploma.

That's a lot of money, family money, to risk. It seems like a game of chance, said Min, a Maryland-based Chinese student midway through a graduate science degree who spoke on the condition that her last name be withheld. out of concern for his visa status. She said discussions among other students centered on fears that a potential Trump administration could lead to further tightening of restrictions on Chinese students.

Second, Chinese students worry that spending too much time in the United States will jeopardize their chances of finding work in China at state-owned or government-linked companies.

However, for many young Chinese, the lure of the United States remains strong. Ashley Chen, 23, a recent graduate of the prestigious Tsinghua University in Beijing, is applying for doctoral programs in the United States. It's about what's practical, she said, adding that she wants to go to the best place for political science.

But increasingly frequent stories of hardship and uncertainty suggest that the United States is losing its luster.

Last month, Clyde Yicheng Wang, an assistant professor of politics and East Asian studies at Washington and Lee University, was questioned by Customs and Border Protection. officers as he prepared to board a flight from Charlotte to London.

Were his parents members of the CCP? Did he know any party members? Wang was surprised. In China, 98 million people have joined the CCP, often simply as a means of networking.

Wang said his experience at the airport made him feel more like he was in China than in a country that presents itself as a beacon of democracy.

We say China is a surveillance state, and when you get to the United States, the United States definitely seems to be a surveillance state, Wang said. I can see that this is becoming a moment of disillusionment.