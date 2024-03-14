Pakistan PM Sharif holds icebreaker meeting with PTI opposition leader | Political news





Islamabad, Pakistan Newly elected Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday held a meeting with a leader of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, marking the first ice-breaking attempt between the main political rivals after the February protest. elections.

Less than two weeks ago, Ali Amin Gandapur, chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and PTI leader, had refused to participate in Sharif's swearing-in ceremony.

On Wednesday, however, Gandapur and Sharif appeared reconciling.

The federal government will respond to all genuine demands from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which borders Afghanistan, said a statement issued by Sharif's office.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gandapur said the Prime Minister assured him of working together for the welfare of the people.

I also told him that he needed to engage with [former Prime Minister] Imran Khan to resolve political issues, to which he responded positively and said that meeting with him would be made possible, he said.

The PTI alleged rigged elections in favor of the Sharifs' Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and staged protests demanding a vote recount. The party challenged the results of dozens of constituencies in court.

Khan's party was stripped of its electoral symbol days before the elections, forcing him to field independent candidates, and his election campaign was suppressed by authorities. Khan has been behind bars since August last year and, days before the elections, he was sentenced to lengthy prison terms. Khan called the convictions politically motivated.

Despite the obstacles, PTI candidates managed to win 93 seats, the highest number, followed by the PMLN with 75 seats, while former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) was third. position with 54 seats. Sharif was sworn in as prime minister on March 4 after his PMLN entered into an alliance with the PPP and other smaller parties.

The country must move forward

Analysts said the meeting may not reduce the political temperature, given that the PTI continues to oppose the election results.

Ahmed Ijaz, a political commentator, said that while the PTI may consider it a wise move to meet the prime minister and discuss aid to the province and its leaders, the party will not want to cooperate too closely with the PMLN.

These two political parties operate on two extremes, especially the PTI. On the contrary, they will want to maintain this maximalist and anti-PMLN position. However, it is in the PMLN's interest to try to bring the PTI to the table and talk, to reduce tensions and give an impression of cooperation, he told Al Jazeera.

The entire politics of the PTI is based on the narrative of its opposition to the PMLN, as well as coalition partners such as the PPP. This distance from other mainstream parties is what gives the PTI its unique identity.

However, another political analyst, Zaigham Khan, said the fact that the PTI decided to meet Sharif is proof of the party's growing maturity.

The PTI understands that it must govern a province facing financial difficulties, and that it cannot do so without help from the central government. They also know that having a provincial government means they have a safe space, they can carry out their politics and they can even exert political pressure by being successful there, he told Al Jazeera.

The PTI came to power nationally in August 2018, when Khan's relations with the military were cordial. But four years later, relations deteriorated. Khan was replaced as prime minister by Sharif after a parliamentary vote of no confidence.

On May 9 last year, thousands of PTI workers took to the country's streets and vandalized military installations after Khan's brief arrest. The government responded by arresting senior PTI leaders as well as thousands of party activists. Many are still in prison.

Thousands of PTI supporters took to the streets on May 9 to protest against the detention of their leader Imran Khan. [Rahat Dar/EPA]

Islamabad-based Zaigham said the PTI must find a way out with the establishment, a euphemism used for the Pakistani military, which Khan has accused of masterminding his removal from power. The army has always denied these allegations.

The country must move forward, and this cannot be done without giving space to the party that won the most votes, and there are signs that the system is aware of this. After all, they are in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, he added.

