Trump's Georgia judge makes important decision (no, not that one) | Donald Trump





On the agenda: Georgia on our minds

The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's election interference case in Georgia on Wednesday dismissed some of the charges against Trump and his co-defendants. But his biggest decision of the week may not have come yet.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dismissed six of the indictment's 41 charges against Trump and his co-defendants, including three of 13 criminal charges against Trump himself, writing that prosecutors did not failed to provide enough detail in the charging documents to let Trump and his co-defendants offer a valid defense.

As drafted, these six counts contain all the essential elements of the crimes but do not provide sufficient detail on the nature of their commission, that is, the underlying crime sought, a- he wrote in the nine-page order.

McAfee's dismissed charges, the first criminal charges dismissed by a judge in Trump's ongoing cases, include that Trump solicited Georgia's Republican Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, to violate his oath of office. office when he told Raffensperger in a now-infamous phone call, I just want to find 11,780 votes to overturn the state results in his favor.

This decision does not appear likely to resolve the case. McAfee left most of the charges pending and wrote that Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis could seek re-indictment on those specific charges from the grand jury while extending the statute of limitations on the charges by six months. As Anthony Michael Kreis, a law professor at Georgia State University, told Guardian journalist Sam Levine: “I think this is a minor setback for the prosecutor, let alone a sign of 'a fatal flaw.

But we're still waiting for McAfee's biggest decision: whether to remove Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade from the case for alleged misconduct related to their romantic relationship.

McAfee said during a March 1 hearing that he hoped to issue a decision on the matter within two weeks, a reasonable time frame which would be this Friday, March 15. In a local radio interview this weekend, he said he thought he was on track to finish this within the time frame I had set.

If McAfee decides that Willis and Wade should be fired, it would completely derail the deal.

But even if McAfee decides that Willis and Wade can stay, it constitutes a successful attack on Trump and his allies and they will continue to benefit from it in the future. They managed to tar the two prosecutors by mixing the real facts of their relationship with salacious rumors, gossip, innuendo and allegations of corruption, some of which managed to highlight in actual court testimony.

Willis took a break last week when the Fulton County Board of Ethics determined it did not have jurisdiction to hear complaints against her, undermining complaints from lawyers for Trump's co-defendants who had violated the rules of ethics of the county. But she remains the subject of an ethics investigation in the Republican-controlled state Senate.

At a campaign rally Saturday in rural Georgia, Trump hammered Willis and Wade. Corrupt Fani Willis hired her lover Nathan Wade so they could fraudulently make money together, Trump said. Let's see, darling, who can we take on?

And the hearings have eaten up two months of the calendar, making it even less likely that this case will take place before the November presidential election. Willis has already suggested an August trial date, but McAfee has not yet determined when that trial will begin.

Fani Willis attends a hearing on the election interference case in Atlanta on March 1, 2024. Judge Scott McAfee presides over the court in Atlanta on February 27, 2024. Composite: AP, Reuters

When McAfee said in a radio interview last weekend that he was aiming to meet his self-imposed deadline to rule on Willis' fate, it's important to know who he was talking to and why.

The radio interview, one of McAfee's only public appearances since he began presiding over Trump, was with conservative host Shelley Wynter, a black Republican and fan of Donald Trump.

The judge was there to sell his re-election campaign, just a day after two candidates ran against the rookie judge, who is facing his first election after being appointed to the Georgia bench by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and loaned oath. at the beginning of last year.

McAfee, a former member of the Conservative Federalist Society and an active Republican in law school, will face voters in overwhelmingly Democratic Fulton County this fall.

As Guardian journalist George Chidi explained, McAfee faces two left-wing opponents in the officially nonpartisan race: Robert Patillo, a progressive lawyer and talk show host in Atlanta, and Tiffani Johnson, the judge's former lead lawyer. of Fulton County, Melynee Leftridge.

McAfee insisted in this interview that his political opponents will not influence his decision-making process in the Trump case at all: it will absolutely not play into my decision, no job deserves my integrity. But if he ousts Willis or takes other steps that appear designed to protect Trump or weaken the case, it could hurt his chances of election in this majority-Democratic county.

And he is not the only one involved in this affair with a new political opposition. As George writes, Willis also attracted two last-minute challengers: Christian Wise Smith, a former prosecutor who came third in the 2020 primary that Willis won, is challenging her again in the Democratic primary (the DA's race is partisan with the primaries, while McAfee's judicial race is not), while lawyer Courtney Kramer, who helped Trump's legal team in Georgia, ran as a Republican and will face him in the election general.

Will it matter? Donald Trump at a Super Tuesday watch party in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 5. Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters

Guardian journalist Hugo Lowell explains how Trump's lawyers are trying to use the timing of his trial over classified criminal documents in Florida to derail his criminal prosecution for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Washington, D.C. and suggests Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon. who is overseeing his case in Florida, might accept it.

He writes: Trump's strategy of suggesting an August trial date to the federal judge overseeing his criminal case over the retention of classified documents could mean the federal election interference case could be left off Trump's legal calendar and not be tried before the 2024 presidential election.

If Cannon accepts the August trial date proposed by Trump's legal team for the classified documents trial, a trial that could take between two and three months could have the catastrophic effect of boxing Trump's legal timetable ahead of the 2024 elections.

BriefsA jury awarded E Jean Carroll, seen here leaving Manhattan federal court on January 26, 2024, $83.3 million in the defamation lawsuit. Photo: Andrea Renault/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock

Trump's lawyers filed a last-minute request to delay his fast-approaching secret criminal trial in New York, scheduled for March 25, until the U.S. Supreme Court finishes considering his request. presidential immunity in his criminal case in Washington. Judge Juan Merchan, however, criticized the timing of their filing and told them not to submit further motions without first obtaining his permission.

Trump secured $92 million bail to cover massive judgments he owes New York writer E Jean Carroll for her libel verdict against him while he appeals the civil case verdict, people said Friday his lawyers in court documents.

After losing two civil defamation cases to Carroll, Trump returned to the attack with similar rhetoric over the weekend. Carrolls attorney told NBC News they are closely monitoring her ongoing rhetoric, a sign she may sue him a third time.

A former Mar-a-Lago employee, listed as Trump Employee 5 in the classified documents indictment, told CNN in his first interview that he spoke with investigators several times, testifying that he unwittingly delivered boxes of classified information from Mar-a-Lago to Trump. plane on the same day in June 2022 that Trump met with the Justice Department at Mar-a-Lago about the classified documents.

Friends and victimsPeter Navarro. Photography: The Guardian

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro was ordered to report to prison on March 19 to begin a four-month sentence for defying a House committee subpoena on January 6. A judge previously denied his request to be able to stay out of prison while he appeals his case.

And after

On Thursday, Judge Aileen Cannon will hold a hearing in the Trump documents case in Florida to hear arguments on two motions from Trump's lawyers seeking to dismiss the charges. She could also declare at any time when the trial will take place.

By Friday, Judge Scott McAfee said he hopes to decide whether Fani Willis and Nathan Wade will remain in the Trump case in Georgia.

On March 25, the criminal trial over Trump's alleged secret payments is scheduled to begin in New York court.

