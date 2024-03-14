BJP ready for PM Modis' road show today in Malkajgiri





Narendra Modi | Photo credit: ANI

Telangana BJP will go all out for Prime Minister Narendra Modis to take out a 1.3 km roadshow from Mirjalguda junction to Malkajgiri junction as part of its election campaign for the assembly elections on Friday. Mr. Modi will campaign for former minister Eatala Rajender, contesting from Malkajgiri constituency, after winning the ticket against many candidates. The Prime Minister will stay overnight in the capital and address a public meeting in Nagarkurnool on Saturday and return for another public meeting in Jagityal on March 18. Rajya Sabha MP and OBC national president K. Laxman told a press conference at the party office that he foresees a big political change in Telangana due to the Modi wave sweeping across the country. villages and urban centers of Telangana. It will be a referendum on Mr. Modis' two terms as Prime Minister and he will disclose details of funds and projects made available for Telangana. We are ready to debate it. Is Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy ready for a similar debate over his 100 days in power and claiming to win 14 seats when most of the six promised guarantees are yet to bear fruit like loan waiver agricultural?, he asked. Mr. Laxman accused the chief minister of being insecure and often talking about how his government had been toppled by the BJP and BRS. He has 64 MPs, so what is he worried about? We do not want his government to collapse, but this could happen on its own due to internal contradictions. Why does he continue to insist on BRS MPs ready to join his government?, he mocked. BJP wants to come to power through elections only and this is Mr. Revanth Reddy's headache on how he ran his government for five years, he maintained and accused the government of Congress to follow in the same footsteps as that of the old BRS regime. Earlier in another press conference, former minister Mr. Rajender said people were ready to give a warm welcome to Mr. Modi on Friday's tour and the party was sure of winning a dozen seats in Telangana. The MP accused both the BRS and the Congress party of going after candidates with bags of money, but this will not hurt Mr Modi's popularity. People who seek peace, development and prevention of terrorist activities like bomb blasts should vote for the saffron party. There is no cheating in his government and there is nothing comparable to the right or the left in politics except the service to society for which Mr. Modi is known, a -he affirmed. The BJP leader also accused the chief minister of becoming arrogant after coming to power and said he had done nothing for his constituency in the last five years.

