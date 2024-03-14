Chinese state media body condemns police harassment at site of deadly blast | China





China's Journalists' Association has issued a rare reprimand over police harassment, after videos surfaced showing state media journalists being pushed away from the site of a deadly explosion. In a statement released Wednesday evening, the All-China Association of Journalists (AJCA), a Communist Party-backed group, said legitimate interviews are a right of journalists, adding that authorities should not simply and brutally prevent media journalists from exercise their functions in a normal manner in order to control public opinion. The unusually frank comments came after videos emerged showing two state media journalists being prevented from covering the scene of an explosion in the northern province of Hebei. The explosion, which killed two people and injured 26 others, was triggered by a suspected gas leak at a restaurant. In a video, uniformed men interrupt CCTV reporter Yang Hailing's broadcast as she speaks to news anchors in the state television station's studio from the scene of the explosion. One of the presenters seems visibly shocked by the fact that the report is obstructed. In another, a group of police officers surround Xu Mengzhe, a reporter who clearly wears a badge emblazoned with the logo of China Media Group, the state media parent company of CCTV and other TV stations. In the video, Xu says: We are three journalists surrounded by a dozen people, a dozen people pushed [us] aside, come take a look. Firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in northern China's Hebei province. Photograph: By Han Guan/AP Faced with such a major public safety incident, people are eager to know more. Journalists use a professional lens to record the real situation of the disaster and the rescue process, ACJA said. The association said the work of journalists was necessary to combat online disinformation and protect citizens' right to information. The videos sparked debate on Chinese social media, with some users saying the journalists were moved for their own safety. The Chinese Constitution guarantees freedom of the press. In reality, state media are tightly controlled and journalists from national and international media are regularly harassed, often physically, during their reporting. Last year, three police officers were arrested after a Chinese journalist was attacked while trying to investigate the deaths of two teachers in Guizhou. Reporters Without Borders ranks China is the second worst country in the world for press freedom, with only North Korea scoring worse. The ACJA statement contained very unusual language, said David Bandurski, director of the China Media Project. They fundamentally defend the right to report and promote the idea that information has value to the public, two concepts that closely resemble a vision of journalism that China has actively opposed, particularly under the of Chinese President Xi Jinping. As of Thursday morning, the statement had been removed from the association's website but was still available on WeChat. Many comments on Chinese social media expressed support for the statement, saying journalists' rights to report the news should be protected. Other commentators asked why the ACJA did not defend other journalists, like the one who was beaten in Guizhou. Is this the first day you know this truth? asked a liberal commenter on Weibo. If you really care about the right of journalists to interview, you don't need to wait for something to happen to a CCTV reporter before speaking out. Additional research by Chi Hui Lin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/mar/14/china-explosion-restaurant-blast-state-media-police-harassment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos