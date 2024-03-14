Top Turkish diplomat visits Iraq, seeks support against Kurdish militant group





BAGHDAD Turkey's top diplomat was in Baghdad on Thursday for high-level meetings, before That of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visit planned for next month and a possible Turkish offensive against a Kurdish militant group that maintains bases in Iraq. Talks between Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Iraqi counterpart Fouad Hussein would focus on the fight against terrorism, security and military cooperation, according to a statement published by the official Iraqi news agency. Fidan was accompanied by Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Guler and Ibrahim Kalin, director of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization. Turkey is seeking greater cooperation from Baghdad in its fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, a Kurdish separatist group that has waged an insurgency against Turkey since the 1980s and is banned there. The PKK is not officially banned in Iraq and is based in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, where the Iraqi central government does not have much influence. Erdogan is expected to visit Iraq in April, after Turkish local elections on March 31. The Turkish president said his country determined to end PKK presence in Iraq this summer. Turkey often launches strikes against targets in Syria and Iraq which it considers to be affiliated with the PKK, which, according to Baghdad, constitutes a violation of its sovereignty. These strikes have intensified in recent months, after PKK attacks on Turkish military bases in northern Iraq in December and January left 21 people dead. Local Kurdish authorities in northeast Syria said many Turkish strikes targeted civilian infrastructure, cutting electricity and water supplies to large areas controlled by the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. Qassim al-Araji, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's national security affairs adviser, said in a television interview this week that Iraqi authorities would like to take a similar approach to the PKK as they have have done towards Iranian Kurdish dissident groups based in northern Iraq. The presence of Iranian dissidents has become a point of tension with Tehran and last summer, Iran and Iraq reached an agreement to disarm dissident groups and transfer their members from military bases to camps for displaced people. Associated Press writer Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, contributed to this report.

