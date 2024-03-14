Imran Khan's party conspires to deprive Pakistan of 'GSP+' status, says Minister Ata Tanwar





Islamabad: Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar on Wednesday claimed that Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had requested the European Union to revoke the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) status. More of the country, Geo News reported.

The “GSP+” serves in particular as a special incentive scheme to promote good governance and sustainable development by facilitating trade.

Pakistan was granted this status in 2014, which has now been extended until 2027. The country enjoys duty-free or minimum duty on exports to the European market.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, Tarar said, “PTI spokespersons are receiving instructions from prison to harm Pakistan and a conspiracy is being hatched to have the country's GSP+ status withdrawn.”

“PTI used the [lack of] facilities provided to PTI founder [Imran Khan] in jail as a pretext to attack Pakistan's GSP+ status,” the information minister said.

He said the PTI was conspiring against Pakistan by creating a “false narrative”, adding that the party was trying to put the country's economy at stake through a campaign based on lies, Geo News reported.

Tarar claimed Khan enjoyed “luxurious facilities” in prison that are not available to any other person in prison.

“The PTI founder was provided with a kitchen, an extra room, a gallery to walk around and exercise equipment,” he added.

He further claimed that Khan was allowed to hold hundreds of meetings during his imprisonment and was allowed to meet four days a week.

“Each prisoner is only allowed to meet once in prison, according to the prison manual,” he said.

On the other hand, the PTI rejected the PTI spokesperson's claims that the minister's presser was nothing but “lies and accusations”.

“No letter has been written to the European Union and we have no intention of writing any such letter either,” the PTI spokesperson said.

He said those who “occupied the country by force are teaching patriotism to others”, adding that the PTI is the most popular party and a reflection of the federation.

He added that Imran Khan's efforts for the success of the IMF program are visible to all. “Ishaq Dar’s incompetence delayed the completion of the IMF program,” he said.

The PTI leader also claimed that the second tranche was issued after the approval of the PTI founder.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofoman.com/article/143255-imran-khans-party-conspiring-to-strip-pakistan-of-gsp-status-claims-minister-ata-tanwar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos