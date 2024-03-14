Politics
Why would Boris Johnson try to destroy Winston Churchill's legacy?
I am by no means a historian, but history has a bad habit of regularly repeating bad doctrines and even bad leaders. I then wonder to what extent Boris and Gove are partners in taking the UK down the path to dictatorship, alongside their Conservative Party acolytes.
READ MORE: Conservative MPs 'want to combine election and referendum on human rights'
We all know that the Conservative Party is a centre-right party, but in recent years it has moved more and more towards the far right. This means we need to be more vigilant because the next step would be a form of dictatorship, and how will Scotland escape that? After all, we are already in a form of dictatorship because we cannot leave the (English) Union of 1707, and the English Supreme Court has ruled that Westminster has jurisdiction over us.
Am I correct in believing that a certain Herr Adolf Hitler was first elected to power and then introduced draconian laws to prevent Poland, Czechoslovakia and a number of other European countries from doing what they wanted? Of course, this doesn't take into account the Gestapo and SS who enforced these laws. Gove's plans to ban extremism that does not fit with British democracy would effectively create a department within the police to determine what actions are not in line with Conservative Party doctrine. So what ?
If there are no human rights and we violate Conservative Party doctrine, we will be arrested and detained pending a court decision. It won't be long before the prisons will be overcrowded and obviously they already are and the next step will be to get rid of the prisons or pretrial prisoners and I leave it to your imagination how they will do that .
READ MORE: UK government snubs Grangemouth but pledges €600m to Belgian project
In a dictatorship, any opposition party opposed to government doctrine is effectively banned and eliminated. As such, no SNP or Alba parties, Scottish Greens or any other parties wanting independence. You wouldn't need to be in favor of independence, as Labor and the LibDems would also be banned. The leader/Prime Minister would of course be elected, but no one else would be allowed to oppose him. Do we see similarities here with other countries past or present?
After World War II, many of those responsible for the crimes committed were put on trial. It also led the then-nascent United Nations to propose a Charter of Human Rights introduced by Elenor Roosevelt.
When Sir Winston Churchill's Conservative Party returned to power, David Maxwell Fyfe, then Solicitor General, who had been Britain's chief prosecutor at the Nuremberg Trials, was tasked with proposing a similar charter to prevent Europe from embark on the same path again. David Maxwell Fyfe later became the 1st Earl of Kilmuir and served under two prime ministers, later becoming Home Secretary. He was Scottish, having been born in Edinburgh in 1900. The right-wing English media of course tell us that a certain Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson considers Sir Winston Churchill his hero.
When you consider someone your hero, you try to emulate them. You don't take their lasting legacy and try to destroy it like it's a piece of dog dirt. Unfortunately, that would be what the current Conservative Party would do.
If Boris Johnson and Michael Gove managed to win their case, what would be the consequence for the United Kingdom in the eyes of the world?
Alexander Potts
Kilmarnock
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenational.scot/politics/24183762.boris-johnson-attempt-destroy-winston-churchills-legacy/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why would Boris Johnson try to destroy Winston Churchill's legacy?
- One of Fall Guy's incredible car stunts broke a Hollywood record [SXSW 2024]
- Army expresses commitment to fostering innovation and expertise at SXSW | Article
- Joint Rohingya Response Plan 2024: UK Statement
- Pak court allows Imran Khan to meet party lawyers at Adiala jail: report
- Beijing joins Washington in decoupling effort
- Actress Robyn Bernard, known for her role in General Hospital, has died
- David Ensignia Tennis Academy hosts the prestigious USTA Florida Sunshine Series wheelchair tennis tournament
- Harry Rosen launches five-year, $50 million overhaul of its retail stores
- New npm partners and solutions expand network observability ecosystem
- News: DIANA, NATO's innovation accelerator, doubles the size of its transatlantic network, 14-Mar-2024
- The UK needs a regulatory strategy