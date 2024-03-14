Why would Boris Johnson try to destroy Winston Churchill's legacy?

I am by no means a historian, but history has a bad habit of regularly repeating bad doctrines and even bad leaders. I then wonder to what extent Boris and Gove are partners in taking the UK down the path to dictatorship, alongside their Conservative Party acolytes.

We all know that the Conservative Party is a centre-right party, but in recent years it has moved more and more towards the far right. This means we need to be more vigilant because the next step would be a form of dictatorship, and how will Scotland escape that? After all, we are already in a form of dictatorship because we cannot leave the (English) Union of 1707, and the English Supreme Court has ruled that Westminster has jurisdiction over us.

Am I correct in believing that a certain Herr Adolf Hitler was first elected to power and then introduced draconian laws to prevent Poland, Czechoslovakia and a number of other European countries from doing what they wanted? Of course, this doesn't take into account the Gestapo and SS who enforced these laws. Gove's plans to ban extremism that does not fit with British democracy would effectively create a department within the police to determine what actions are not in line with Conservative Party doctrine. So what ?

If there are no human rights and we violate Conservative Party doctrine, we will be arrested and detained pending a court decision. It won't be long before the prisons will be overcrowded and obviously they already are and the next step will be to get rid of the prisons or pretrial prisoners and I leave it to your imagination how they will do that .

In a dictatorship, any opposition party opposed to government doctrine is effectively banned and eliminated. As such, no SNP or Alba parties, Scottish Greens or any other parties wanting independence. You wouldn't need to be in favor of independence, as Labor and the LibDems would also be banned. The leader/Prime Minister would of course be elected, but no one else would be allowed to oppose him. Do we see similarities here with other countries past or present?

After World War II, many of those responsible for the crimes committed were put on trial. It also led the then-nascent United Nations to propose a Charter of Human Rights introduced by Elenor Roosevelt.

When Sir Winston Churchill's Conservative Party returned to power, David Maxwell Fyfe, then Solicitor General, who had been Britain's chief prosecutor at the Nuremberg Trials, was tasked with proposing a similar charter to prevent Europe from embark on the same path again. David Maxwell Fyfe later became the 1st Earl of Kilmuir and served under two prime ministers, later becoming Home Secretary. He was Scottish, having been born in Edinburgh in 1900. The right-wing English media of course tell us that a certain Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson considers Sir Winston Churchill his hero.

When you consider someone your hero, you try to emulate them. You don't take their lasting legacy and try to destroy it like it's a piece of dog dirt. Unfortunately, that would be what the current Conservative Party would do.

If Boris Johnson and Michael Gove managed to win their case, what would be the consequence for the United Kingdom in the eyes of the world?

Alexander Potts

Kilmarnock