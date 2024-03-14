Joko Widodo inaugurates red edible oil factory in North Sumatra





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the Merbau Fence Red Edible Oil Factory in Deli Serdang Regency, North Sumatra on Thursday. The construction of the red edible oil factory is expected to add value to palm oil producers who own approximately 6.2 million hectares of oil palm plantations throughout Indonesia. “We want the added value to be national, so that the price of FFB (fresh fruit bunches) does not rise and fall because here everything is processed into finished products, namely red edible oil,” Jokowi said during the inauguration of the factory. The President said that the price of red edible oil is cheaper than other cooking oils in the market. So he believes that red edible oil can compete in the market due to its competitive price. Apart from this, another advantage of red edible oil is that its nutrients are not lost when it is used for frying food. “Here, vitamin A, vitamin E and other nutrients are always present in the oil used to fry anything. This has been tried by some cooks, and they said, “Sir, this red edible oil is different. “It’s tastier and the nutritional controls are better,” Jokowi said. Thus, the President appealed to the public to start purchasing and trying to consume edible red oil from the Pagar Merbau factory, which has a processing capacity of 10 tonnes of crude palm oil (CPO) per day and is capable of producing approximately 7 tonnes of crude palm oil (CPO). oil per day. “It's not a small amount, it's a big amount, which means a lot (of people) have to buy it, so we hope it will add good value,” he said. President Jokowi also emphasized his support for the presence of the Red Edible Oil Factory, which he said will help support the downstream industry in Indonesia. “It’s called devaluation. Don't sell FFB, don't sell CPO, if possible, do things like that. “It’s very good,” he said. The government encourages cooperative production of red edible oil, as an alternative to cooking oil widely used by the public. Red edible oil or refined palm oil, is a CPO product which, after the refining process, is not continued in other processes. This oil is characterized by a light color and a powerful aroma. The striking color of red edible oil comes from palm oil which is dark red in color, because during the production process, red edible oil does not go through a refining process like regular palm oil . According to the Palm Oil Research Center (PPKS), cited on the Ministry of Agriculture's website, red edible oil still retains its content of phytonutrient compounds. These ingredients include carotene as a source of vitamin A, tocopherol and tocotrienol as vitamin E, and squalene. For this reason, red edible oil has the potential to be used as a functional food, especially as an anti-stunting food ingredient. Oleic acid and linoleic acid contained in red edible oil contribute to brain formation and development, transportation and metabolism in children. Red edible oil is also suitable for sautéing foods, Vinaigretteraw materials for margarine and shortening.

