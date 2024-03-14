Will Erdogan retire from politics? DW 03/14/2024

“I work non-stop, because this is a final for me. In accordance with the mandate given to me by law, this is my last election.”

These remarks, made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the eve of the next local elections, caused a sensation in the West. News agencies reported that the leader said his “farewell” and announced his “withdrawal” from politics.

In Turkey, on the other hand, Erdogan's remarks provoked ridicule. On social media, commentators debated how many times had he already announced his departure two, three or even four times already?

Hakki Tas, a political scientist at the German Institute for Global and Regional Studies, was also skeptical. “In 2009, he declared that this would be his last election; in 2012, he declared that it would be the last time he would run for party president; and in 2023, he promised that it would be the last time that he would seek support from voters before passing the baton to the younger generation,” Tass told DW.

After each electoral victory, Erdogan has advanced his agenda and expanded his political power. Today he is more powerful than ever the first head of state to also lead the government and his party.

Tass believes that Erdogan's announcement is a tactical move aimed at mobilizing his supporters, who feel emotionally connected to the president, and soliciting their trust.

Erdogan in power for more than two decades

Over the past ten years, Turkey has held countless referendums, parliamentary, local and presidential elections. The political class, Turkish society and the economy have moved from one electoral campaign to another.

The situation should calm down after the local elections on March 31, at least for a while. If no early parliamentary or presidential elections are called, Erdogan could rule until 2028. If his party performs well in local elections, observers believe Erdogan plans to further expand his powers, amending the constitution if possible and to think about his potential successor. To do this, it needs the support of major cities like Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and Antalya, which account for almost half of the country's economic output.

The campaign will mainly focus on Istanbul, a metropolis of 17 million inhabitants. Polls predict a neck-and-neck race. The city has been governed by the opposition Republican People's Party, or CHP, since 2019, and Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is running for re-election. The 52-year-old is known throughout the country and has led a successful election campaign so far.

If Imamoglu is re-elected mayor of Istanbul, he could aim for the presidency Image: BELGA/dpa/photo alliance

Murat Kurum, from the ruling AKP party in Erodgan, did not see any real momentum in his election campaign. Although Kurum served as Federal Minister of Environment, Urban Planning and Climate for five years, he is relatively unknown. Since the introduction of the presidential system in Turkey, cabinet members have been somewhat overshadowed by Erdogan. The president is in the spotlight and few citizens know the members of his cabinet.

In the Turkish capital, Ankara, AKP candidate Turgut Altinok is also at the back of the pack. Incumbent Mansur Yavas of the CHP has a narrow lead, according to the latest polls.

In order to support the candidates of his AKP party, Erdogan joined the electoral campaign. In recent weeks, the president has held one after another at major events, giving speeches and encouraging the public as if he were running for office himself.

“He who wins Istanbul wins the country”

Erdogan knows the importance of Istanbul in Turkish politics. After all, his own political career began in the city, where he served as mayor from 1994 to 1998. Indeed, there is a saying that “he who wins Istanbul wins the country.”

Metropolitan areas are also important in ensuring loyalty. After Erdogan's AKP lost control of several cities in 2019, it emerged that the party had been installing party-affiliated people in municipal jobs for years. Many major contracts have been awarded to contractors loyal to the AKP party, with special privileges granted to nationalist and Islamist brotherhoods with close ties to the government.

Turkish expert Tas believes that an AKP victory in the next elections would strengthen the party's confidence. Any electoral gains would be seen as support for the national government's overall agenda, encouraging it to pursue ever more radical policies.

Who could succeed Erdogan?

Even though few citizens really believe in Erdogan's retirement plans, discussions are growing over the question of who could one day succeed him. Recently, photos and videos surfaced showing the 70-year-old man listless and in poor health.

Following the failure of his elder son-in-law Berat Albayrak to remain in power as finance minister, many suspect Erdogan of grooming either his son Bilal Erdogan or his younger son-in-law, arms manufacturer Selcuk Bayraktar, to succeed him .

Erdogan has been in power for 22 years and remains popular Image: TUR Presidency/Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Anadolu/photo alliance

But not everyone thinks they can lead the AKP party as successfully as Erdogan. “There are practically no parties left, everything revolves around Erdogan,” Tass said.

Turkish journalist Ragip Soylu, meanwhile, said on social media platform even attempt to change the constitution, which currently limits presidents to two terms, Soylu said.

In fact, Erdogan's AKP party is working to make a third term possible. However, it currently lacks the 40 parliamentary seats needed to make a constitutional amendment or call early elections. And it is unclear at the moment whether the party will be able to gain the support of some smaller opposition parties to make this important change.

This article was originally written in German.