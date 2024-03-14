Imran Khan's party calls for lifting of ban on meeting him in prison





Lahore: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party on Wednesday demanded lifting of ban on meeting him in prison, with a top aide claiming threat to his life and his sister calling on party lawmakers to stage a sit-down -in outside the party. high security prison.

Citing security concerns, the government of Pakistan's Punjab province, led by Maryam Nawaz of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its main rival Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), imposed Tuesday a two-week ban on all public visits. , meetings and interviews at the Adiala high security prison in Rawalpindi, where former Prime Minister Khan has been incarcerated since last August.

PTI Sindh unit president Haleem Adil Sheikh demanded lifting of the ban, highlighting the threats to the life of the 71-year-old former prime minister.

Meetings with Imran were banned after the arrest of some terrorists a few days ago. The party leaders and I have a meeting planned with Imran tomorrow and we must not be banned. Otherwise, the entire nation will gather outside the prison.

“We do not want to risk Imran's life because the country cannot undergo further tests,” Sheikh warned while speaking to the media outside the Sindh High Court, according to The Express Tribune newspaper.

Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, called on all lawmakers from the PTI and the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), the party to which PTI-backed independents joined the National Assembly, to stage a sit-in outside the prison 'Adiala to put pressure on the government. to lift the ban on him meeting members of his family and party leaders.

I call on all PTI MPs and MLAs-elect to sit outside Adiala Jail in protest until they are allowed to meet Imran Khan, and we are reassured about the security of Khan Sab, a she declared.

The PTI has already described the move as a deliberate plan to prevent party leaders from meeting the party founder and claimed that it was a violation of human rights in Pakistan at its worst.

In a letter written to IG prisons, the Interior Ministry said its internal security service had indicated that there were different types of threats against [the] security of Adiala Prison as some anti-state terrorist groups supported by Pakistan's enemies had planned to carry out targeted attacks.

As a safety measure against the above-mentioned attacks, the department has asked the prison chief to immediately stop public visits/meetings/talks in Adiala prison for two weeks.

