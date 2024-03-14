What happened during the two Chinese sessions in 2024?

By Neil Thomas

This year, two sessions were disappointing on strategies to revitalize China's economy, but outdated on the power moves of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the general secretary. Xi Jinping. The simultaneous meetings of China's top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), from March 4 to 10, and the country's legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), from March 5 to 11, held few political surprises. First Li QiangThe government activity report (GWR) drawn up largely on the Central Economic Work Conference (CEWC) in December 2023.

Less publicized, but perhaps more insightful, were three appearances by Xi to lay out his vision for how new productive forces can drive China's development. Xi visited NPC delegation of Jiangsu province March 5; CPPCC members representing the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang (RCCK), the environment and resources sector, and the science and technology sector March 6; and the delegation of the NPC of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and the People's Armed Police on March 7. Details beyond official readings are recorded in several side note stories.

Xi has adopted an economic agenda focused on using technological innovation to improve productivity and investing in manufacturing to boost self-reliance. He said China must seize the opportunity to increase its innovation efforts and outlined a three-pronged industrial policy focused on upgrading traditional industries, expanding emerging industries and developing industries of the future. . Beijing will therefore help companies become more premium, smarter and greener and devote more resources to disruptive innovation rather than simply trying to catch up with the West. But Xi warned of runs and bubbles, which often develop when the Party flags favored sectors, implying a greater focus on preventing waste, overseeing local finances and prioritizing quality instead. than quantity in Chinese economic growth.

Yet Beijing's plan to boost manufacturing without supercharging consumption will create overcapacity, flooding global markets, stifling foreign competitors and risking trade wars with Western countries. Xi seems unfazed, waxing lyrical about domestic production: after the founding of New China, we were penniless, we had to start from scratch. We imported, digested, absorbed, then expanded. We have fought hard to become self-reliant and have developed an independent and self-sustaining industrial base. Just thinking about it really brings incomparable pride. [Our efforts to build automobiles, new energy vehicles, high-speed rail, urban subways, ships, and airplanes] all moving forward step by step, with production continually localized, before taking the international stage and making constant breakthroughs. Xi explained an ongoing strategy of using foreign technology to establish local industries that become internationally dominant.

Many other signals emerged from Xi's Two Sessions visits. He telegraphed steady improvements in social welfare, but said the Party needed to motivate the broad masses to rely on their own hands to create a happy life, suggesting that direct consumer stimulation remains unlikely. The once-dominant slogan of common prosperity now seems confined to rural revitalization policies, as Xi touts the benefits of village enterprises redistributing profits to members of local collectives. He was defensive about China's slow progress on environmental goals, saying that we should not just criticize and point fingers, but take real action because every little solution counts, and joke saying that the pollution level from sandstorms in Beijing when he was young was not that of PM2. .5, it was PM250.

Beyond the mainland, Xi called on the RCCK, a satellite party, to promote peaceful unification with Taiwan through exchanges, cooperation and development. Relatively mild language, suggesting that Xi may not want to escalate cross-Strait tensions this year unless he feels provoked. Integrating preparation for maritime military struggles, safeguarding maritime rights and developing the maritime economy was a key theme of Xis PLA's remarks, highlighting the gray zone missions of the navy, which has been relatively spared by the PLA's recent corruption scandals. He also advocated deeper military-civilian fusion through the two-way stimulation of new productive forces and new fighting forces.

Attention now turns to the Third Plenum. This meeting of the Party Central Committee, which has always approved economic reforms, is expected to be held by the end of the year, according to the Party charter. Its political decisions will be more consequential than those announced during the two sessions. Xi told the Jiangsu delegation that Beijing must plan major initiatives to further deepen reforms, repeating a phrase that appeared during the CEWC and that echoes the language of Xi's relatively liberal agenda at the third plenum in 2013. This link raises the possibility that this year the plenum will unveil important economic reforms. If so, however, the signs currently point to Xi Jinping-style reform, as he told the Two Sessions audience that reforms are needed to promote his current economic strategy of high-quality development.