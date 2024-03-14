TNI-Polri and the regional government provide security for the visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, to Labuhanbatu Regency





bulat.co.id – LABUHANBATU | Labuhanbatu police together Labuhanbatu police together TNI Kodim 0209/LB and other related agencies issued a call for troop action security Working visit President RI, Bapak Ir. H. Either Widodo , in Labuhanbatu regency. This activity was carried out at Ika Bina field, Jalan MH. Thamrin Rantauprapat, Rantau Selatan District, Labuhanbatu Regency, Thursday, March 14, 2024. During this gathering, Dandim 0209/LB, Lt. Col. Inf. Yudi Ardiyan Saputro SIP, accompanied by Labuhanbatu Police Chief AKBP Dr. Bernhard Malau SIK MH with Dandim Simalungun, Lieutenant Colonel Inf. Welcome Fouzan M.Han, present to ensure preparation security and carry out direct controls on operational staff security. Staff involved in security Visit President IR includes TNI, National Policethe public service police unit, firefighters, health workers and the National Electricity Company (PLN), with a total of 1,414 people ready to ensure the guard, security and smooth running of the event. Read also: In his speech, Dandim 0209/LB read the message from Pangdam I/Bukit Barisan, which highlighted the importance of anticipating any disruption that may arise during the visit. President RI Apart from this, he also expressed his gratitude for the support of National Police and the Labuhanbatu Regency Government for the collaboration that was established. Dandim also said that his duties security it is an honor and explains the importance of checking and improving security during work visits President RI All Apple participants were well prepared to maintain security and order during the event, as a commitment to support the smooth running of the working visit. President RI to Labuhanbatu regency. Labuhanbatu Police Chief AKBP Dr. Bernhard added that the Labuhanbatu Police seriously and responsibly stated that they are ready to support and secure Mr. President EitherWi. In the activities security Working visit President EitherWi, National Police deployed 528 personnel from Labuhanbatu Police, BKO Brimob and Dit Samapta Poldasu and were mapped out at the points which will constitute the route to be taken and places to be visited President RI. As members of the Indonesian National Police, they are ready to perform their duties with professionalism, integrity and great dedication to maintain the safety and smooth running of the event. “We will cooperate with all relevant parties, including TNIregional government and other related agencies to ensure that all aspects of security and order during your visit President run slowly. We will make every effort to anticipate possible unrest or threats in order to maintain the security of the Head of State and his entourage because it is an honor and a source of pride for those responsible and the population of the District. Labuhanbatu,” concluded the police chief.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bulat.co.id/labuhanbatu/17082/tnipolri-serta-pemda-gelar-pengaman-kunker-presiden-ri-joko-widodo-di-kabupaten-labuhanbatu/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos