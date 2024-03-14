There is only one thing that matters about Donald Trump and it is not his crimes or his mental decline.





I don't know anyone else, but I'm already tired of campaigning for the presidential election and it's only mid-March. And I like politics.

Usually at this time of election season we don't even know who the candidates are yet. This year we already know and most of us have already made our decision. Of course, that doesn't mean that no one stopped yelling at us. It just means that if you cover politics, you're already tired because the rancor that divides this country is going to intensify through November (and maybe beyond) and some of us would like to spend some time think of anyone other than Donald Trump or Joe Biden. Wife. The children. Family. Maybe that mime on the beach who almost drowned. Anyone. Never mind.

To quickly recap, standing in sewage and kicking up his own political feces everywhere is the wild orangutan of the Republican Party, excuse me MAGA – Donald Trump. We know what it is. Do I really need to go into detail? What can I say that hasn't already been written, said, recorded or spoken about this man. It's always chaos in a blender.

And his supporters? Most of them fall not far from Trump's poisonous tree. I spoke with one of his Midwestern supporters this week; a used car salesman who believes all politicians are liars, but Donald is special. “They all lie. They are all scammers. They are all corrupt. But the country was better under Trump. We were at peace. He got us out of Afghanistan and Biden blew it. We were at peace with Russia and Biden ruined everything. There was no war in the Middle East. It’s Biden’s fault too.”

How to dissect these absurdities? I didn't even waste my time chatting with this guy. It's like a bad SNL sketch. This is as bad as the morons who think God chose Trump to lead us to the promised land. If Joe Biden loses to this level of stupidity, he will have no one to blame but himself – and a Democratic Party that has failed to fight back effectively.

Don't focus on addictions. Focus on the end.

Donald is busy talking his way through his speeches, calling other Americans “enemies,” and creating campaign issues out of inaction, blame, deflection, and fiction. You know, typical Trump.

On the other side, we have Joe Biden. The MAGA party is collapsing into confusion as they try to impeach him for reasons he doesn't understand, can't express, and doesn't believe. All this to support their own candidate, who many of them secretly hate but are willing to support because…. . . they have no one else. Think about it. Who in this party, besides Trump, has national appeal? Matt Gaetz would lose a fistfight to Rand Paul's perm. The only real challenger is Nikki Haley and Trump effectively destroyed her on Super Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Special Prosecutor Robert Hur appeared before Congress this week to answer questions about the investigation into Joe Biden and his handling of classified documents. Hur was the guy who described Biden as a well-meaning old geezer. Since the prosecutor admitted that Biden did nothing illegal, all the Republican Party could do was try to parse his remarks for soundbites and false political arguments broadcast on Fox and in Breitbart articles.

Hur was vilified by the left, lionized by the right, and in the end, no one did anything — because, after all, this is a MAGA-controlled convention and they can barely keep the lights on . This suits Jim Jordan as it seems he works better in the dark.

Although the MAGA party has no real accusations against Biden so far, that doesn't stop them from calling him a degenerate, a corrupt criminal, a chronic bed wetter, and a slobbering bastard with dementia. It doesn't matter if it's true or not. Say it enough and the acolytes will believe it. More importantly, they will start quoting you – that’s all the MAGA party wants. They say it here. It comes out there. Waste enters. The waste comes out.

Meanwhile, on the Meidas Touch video channel, a former Trump staffer spoke about Trump's often explosive and violent bowel movements and his use of adult diapers.

But even if Trump explosively vents his guts on stage in front of thousands, you can't rule it out, because remember those four jurisdictions that brought criminal charges against him? Well, it looks like that will never stop him from entering the presidential race.

The first case to come to court, or maybe not, will be the Stormy Daniels hush money case in Manhattan. Even the fiercest prosecutors believe that even if the facts of the case are sound, it's a stretch to accuse Trump of a crime — it's more likely a simple misdemeanor. Former fixer Michael Cohen is expecting a showdown with Trump — which Trump doesn't want, which is why Trump asked for a delay based on his claims of unlimited immunity — over actions that took place before he not be president. It is really funny. I wonder if he would claim immunity for stealing lunch money in fifth grade based on his “unlimited” immunity?

Want a daily summary of all the news and commentary the Show has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The Mar-a-Lago classified documents case is probably the strongest against Trump, but a pro-Trump judge has completely hamstrung prosecutor Jack Smith, despite the fact that, as Ted Lieu so eloquently pointed out during hearing with Hur, Trump lied: conspired to destroy evidence, shifted blame, lied again, then tried a Vulcan mind meld to say he could do whatever he wanted.

The DC insurrection case is so tied up in Supreme Court shenanigans that it will be lucky to go to trial this fall. And in Georgia? The one case Trump couldn't rule out if re-elected? This may never make it to trial. A judge dismissed six charges against Trump for lack of evidence. This led to boos, cries of the “deep state” (even though it was the state that rejected the accusations) and of course, the inevitable call from Trump for more money from his supporters. Meanwhile, the judge has yet to rule on the tryst between Fulton County Prosecutor Fanni Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade. This whole thing feels like a season of the old soap opera “All My Children.” Trump loves soap operas, so he's snacking on popcorn and cheeseburgers while happily waiting for this story to end so he can scam his supporters for more money while yelling, ranting, and raving (and possibly suffering from pain). 'explosive diarrhea), whatever the outcome.

What a presidential race this is turning out to be.

“Things are not as good in this country,” one Trump supporter told me. “I don’t like either candidate, but I’ll choose Trump because he can get things done.”

What on God's Green Earth, or Trump's Scorched Earth, is it that gives anyone the impression that Trump can do anything? He never did. He couldn't even run his own real estate “empire.”

He never passed an infrastructure bill, although he announced “Infrastructure Week” almost every week of his presidency. Members of his own party lament that they failed to pass legislation on border policy when they controlled Congress during the Trump administration. The MAGA Party claims that immigration, the economy, and national security are the top issues in the election — and while they may be right, they have done nothing to help solve any of the issues. They only exacerbated them and exploited them for Trump's benefit.

Trump doesn't care about solving problems, and some of us don't recognize the real problems we face. For example, the biggest fallout from Attorney Hur's testimony to Congress highlighted how easy it is for our enemies to gain access to classified and top secret information.

Don't expect us to pay much attention to this salient point. Exploding bowel movements, money going to prostitutes and “illegal” immigrants taking all the jobs while sitting on their butts, not working and becoming unemployed are our main topics of discussion.

Biden reached out to Trump to resolve the immigration issue. “Let’s work together,” he said. Trump would have none of this. He just wants to shift the blame.

This leaves the “punch them in the nose” approach as the only viable alternative to Trump.

To hell with arguments over court cases. To hell with pointing out Trump’s weaknesses. Hillary Clinton lost because she didn't go where she needed votes in 2016. Focus on beating Trump at the polls. Make sure the election is secure. Make sure there is no fraud. Make sure there are no deletions. Focus on these things and it doesn't matter if Trump goes to jail. Just make sure this seditious clown never returns to the White House. Count every vote and everyone must vote.

Isn’t that the real goal? Personally, I don't mind if Trump spends one day in prison – even if he deserves to spend the rest of his life there. I also don't care if he's old or if Biden is old.

These things are distractions. The die is cast. For the next eight and a half months, we will witness the most idiotic, tasteless and ridiculous presidential campaign of all time, between an old man with explosive stools and another who suffers from sleep apnea and is nursing a broken foot. .

The only thing to do is keep your eye on the prize. Don't be fooled by trinkets and baubles. It doesn't matter what happens in court. It doesn't matter if Donald is insane. It doesn't matter if he's a fascist, an authoritarian, a despot, a womanizer, a fool, a lunatic, or a spoiled brat with mom and dad issues. It matters that this atavistic ass could be our president – ​​again. So, don't focus on addictions. Focus on the end.

Donald Trump must never return to the White House. We know what and who he is. Don't waste your time pointing out the obvious or getting upset about it. Do something positive. Unlock the votes. Now is not the time for complacency. Now is not the time to be bored or not have fun. The next eight months will be a test of everyone’s intestinal fortitude.

I recently read a reporter's lament about suffering from PTSD after the 2016 campaign. Wussy. Attach your buttercup. These are times that try all souls. You have a job to do. Report the facts. If we did that, maybe there would be fewer MAGA supporters.

Voters also have a job to do.

Stop whining. Don't listen to the next eight months of gaslighting. Vote.

Because in the end, Trump might still win.

