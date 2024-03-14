Pakistani generals seem increasingly desperate





Nawaz Sharifs' Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) party is back in power. Following last month's elections, the three-time former prime minister's younger brother, Shehbaz, was installed in the position of power. His daughter, Maryam, is the new chief minister of Punjab. So why is Mr Sharif so moody? The 74-year-old lion of Punjab has spoken little publicly since the vote. Holed up in his mansion outside of Lahore, he is said to be depressed.

He has reason to be. The PML-N's success is far less than what was promised to Mr Sharif when he returned home last year. He had spent four years in exile in London because the Pakistani democracy generals were against him. They rigged the 2018 elections in favor of his main rival, Imran Khan. But then they fell out with Mr. Khan and returned to the lion. A former cricket god, Mr Khan is now in prison for corruption. His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was dismantled. It was therefore expected that the PML-N would win the elections and Mr. Sharif would become Prime Minister for the fourth time. Instead, something unprecedented happened.

Despite the military's countless ploys to prevent Pakistanis from voting for Mr. Khan, it appears that most did. As independents, candidates linked to his party swept the country. The early count put them on track to secure two-thirds of Punjab's seats and an overall majority. At that point, the military intervened to such an extent that it could have made a tin tyrant blush.

Army agents were reportedly sent to counting stations with alternative counts. Salman Akram Raja, a Supreme Court lawyer and de facto PTI candidate in Lahore, had been informed that he had won by 95,000 votes. And then oops, he had lost to the PML-N candidate by 13,500. Otherwise, Mr. Sharif's party would have faced oblivion. As things stand, it has won only 75 of the 264 seats. He managed to secure a majority by striking a deal with the Pakistan People's Party, led by another fading dynasty, the Bhuttos.

This might seem like the status quo of Pakistani business. The country has been governed by the military, directly or to varying degrees, throughout its history. In a cycle that Mr. Sharif has gone through repeatedly, generals put a compliant civilian in power and then, after he dared to act independently, changed mandate or led the army. Thus, Pakistan has had four military dictators and none of its 20 civilian prime ministers completed a five-year term. This partly explains why it is so poorly governed. With little chance of securing a full mandate, Pakistani civilian regimes are forgoing long-term decision-making in favor of populist giveaways and corruption. As recently as 2006, Pakistanis were better off than Indians; Today, the average income in India is 60% higher than in Pakistan.

A big question that arises from this latest turn of the wheel is whether the military can maintain control. There are two reasons to think this could be in trouble. The first is Mr. Khan. Perhaps unconsciously, given his commitment to the military, he channeled long-standing Pakistani despondency into anger against the military establishment. This placed Pakistani politics on new ground. If army chief General Asim Munir had responded to the vote count by declaring a state of emergency, as his predecessors might have done, he would have risked an uprising. There's a feeling the gravy train needs to stop, says Mr. Raja, an old acquaintance of Banyan's. We cannot be governed forever by two families in cahoots with those in power.

The second factor endangering the status quo is a prolonged economic crisis. Inflationary shocks experienced in many countries in Pakistan, combined with the effects of long-standing poor governance, have caused chronic inflation, unemployment and balance of payments problems. Mr Khan's ouster in 2022 now seems timely for him. Mr Sharif's decision to let Shehbaz lead a replacement government for 16 months instead of calling early elections looks like a major mistake. He hung the crisis around the neck of his party. As the 24th IMF bailout expires this month and a bigger loan is urgently required, the new government will have to take steps that will make it even more unpopular than it is. His prospects and Mr. Sharif's hopes of rebuilding his party appear dire.

The same could be true for the military-led establishment that Mr. Sharif has unfortunately joined. He may have succeeded in his last electoral heist. But in doing so, Mr. Khan's supporters made the army look desperate and vulnerable.

