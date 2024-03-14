Tory donor reveals he had to 'fight' to get refund after 100k breakfast with Boris…





A Tory donor told LBC he had to “fight” to get back the $100,000 he paid for a breakfast with Boris Johnson which “didn’t come to fruition”.



A Tory donor told LBC how he had to fight for a 100,000 refund after a breakfast appointment with Boris Johnson failed to materialise. Business tycoon Mohammed Amersi paid for the morning meeting with the former prime minister after winning a fundraising dinner at auction in November 2019. Frustrated at not being able to get his breakfast with Mr. Johnson, Mr. Amersitold Lewis Goodall: Got my 100,000 back. The Boris Johnson breakfast I paid for at an auction didn't materialize. I had to fight to get it but I got it back. “ Boris Johnson forgoes breakfast with donor



There is no reason for them not to refund the 10 million. In 2021, it was reported that Mr Amersis's $99,500 donation was reported to the Electoral Commission in January that year, but several months later he still had not had the breakfast that he had won. Mr Amersi also told LBC he would withhold the checkbook, adding that the Tories' handling of the Frank Hester affair was an absolute disgrace. He was referring to a €10 million donation by businessman Frank Hester to the Conservative Party, which found itself at the center of a racist storm this week after allegedly saying that Diane Abbott, the first black British parliamentarian, had made him “want to hate all black women”. “and that she “should be put down.” The Prime Minister eventually called the comments “racist” after initially refusing to do so. Minister Gove described the comments as “horrible” but said he was exercising “Christian forgiveness” after the contractor “showed contrition”. It came as Mr Gove unveiled the government's new definition of extremism on Thursday. It describes extremism as “the promotion or advancement of an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance” that aims to “deny or destroy the fundamental rights and freedoms of others” or to “undermine, overthrow or replace the British system of liberal parliamentary democracy and democratic rights. Speaking before a speech in the House of Commons, Mr Gove said it was not for him to decide whether Mr Hester's comments were extremist. Mr Gove noted he took “these issues incredibly seriously” as someone targeted by an extremist who later killed MP Sir David Amess. Amid continued calls for the Conservatives to return the 10 million Mr Hester gave to the party, the Communities Secretary reiterated the government's line that Mr Hester's apology should be accepted. Ms Abbott accused the Conservatives and Labor of failing to tackle racism. In newspaper articles published Wednesday, she said the “reluctance to call out racism and sexism” was “shocking, but hardly surprising,” and warned that conservatives would “play the race card… mercilessly ” in the next elections.

