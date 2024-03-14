Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay meets Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence during his maiden foreign trip to India.





Prime Minister Tobgay's visit follows a series of high-level engagements between India and Bhutan, including Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bhutan in 2014 and 2019, as well as interactions between the King of Bhutan and Indian dignitaries in 2022 and 2023.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay undertook an important trip to India, marking his first foreign visit since taking office in January 2024. Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Tobgay met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the official residence of the latter on 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. His five-day official trip began with a warm welcome at the New Delhi International Airport, where he was welcomed by Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Ashwini Choubey. His meeting with Prime Minister Modi underlines the enduring friendship between the two nations, as noted by Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs. #WATCH | Delhi | Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay visits Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM). pic.twitter.com/Zj6QFVFNms -ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024 “Welcome to India!” Prime Minister @tsheringtobgay of Bhutan arrives in New Delhi for his first foreign visit after assuming office in January 2024. Received by MoS @AshwiniKChoubey at the airport. @PMBhutan’s visit is part of the exemplary bonds of friendship between India and Bhutan,” Jaiswal said in an article on X. Accompanied by a delegation composed of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Employment, as well as senior officials of the Royal Government of Bhutan, Prime Minister Tobgay's visit aims to strengthen the long-standing ties between the two countries. camaraderie and collaboration between India and Bhutan. During his stay, Prime Minister Tobgay is expected to hold crucial discussions with President Droupadi Murmu and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, he will receive calls from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other prominent Indian personalities. Additionally, the itinerary includes a visit to Mumbai, where Prime Minister Tobgay will have the opportunity to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation between the two nations. This visit not only serves as a platform to assess the progress made in the unique partnership between India and Bhutan, but also opens avenues to further strengthen the ties of friendship and cooperation. The long tradition of regular political and official exchanges illustrates the privileged relationship shared by the two countries. Prime Minister Tobgay's visit follows a series of high-level engagements between India and Bhutan, including Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bhutan in 2014 and 2019, as well as interactions between the King of Bhutan and Indian dignitaries in 2022 and 2023. These interactions have continually reaffirmed the deep-rooted friendship and cooperation between India and Bhutan, underscoring the commitment to mutual prosperity and shared values.

