Trump in court today for hearing on classified documentsHere's what you need to know





Top line

Former President Donald Trump is expected to attend a court hearing in Florida on Thursday, as U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon considers several of the ex-president's requests to have most of his criminal charges over an alleged mismanagement of White House documents be rejected.

Former President Donald Trump arrives for an election watch party at Mar-a-Lago on March 5 in… [+] West Palm Beach, Florida.

Getty Images Key Facts

Trump is expected to be in court Monday, his lawyers suggested in a court filing, alongside co-defendants Walter Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, Trump's valet and a Mar-a-Lago employee, respectively.

Cannon will hear arguments on two of Trump's motions to dismiss the charges against him, one alleging they are invalid under the Presidential Records Act (PRA) and another trying to have them dismissed as unconstitutionally vague.

Trump alleges that he was authorized to designate White House records as personal under the PRA, a 1978 law passed in the wake of the Watergate scandal, and therefore did not unlawfully and willfully keep national security information, as he was accused of doing.

The Justice Department says Trump is wrong and the PRA doesn't give him that authority, writing that the documents Trump possessed at Mar-a-Lago are unquestionably presidential and not personal.

Trump also claims that his charges under the Espionage Act are invalid because the law prohibits people from retaining national security information who are not authorized to obtain it, but Trump had such authority because he was president.

The DOJ also opposes this motion, arguing that Trump's claims ring hollow because he was informed that he did not have the authority to possess the documents and that even if he had had authorization to hold national security documents, no authorization would have authorized him to possess the document. in a social club, frequented by thousands of employees, members and visitors, without any of the guarantees required for the handling of this sensitive material.

To monitor

The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time and is expected to last all day. It's unclear when Cannon will rule on Trump's motions, or whether it will happen at the hearing or later. Trump still has other motions pending to dismiss his indictment in addition to those heard Thursday, including because he claims to have presidential immunity since he allegedly designated White House documents as personal while he was still in office. It is unclear when Cannon will hear or rule on these motions.

What we don't know

When the case will be judged. The classified documents case was originally scheduled to go to trial in May but was pushed back as Cannon, a Trump appointee, delayed deadlines in the case. It's unclear exactly when it will be rescheduled, with the DOJ proposing a July start date and Trump wanting it pushed back until after the November election, or at least starting in August if that's not possible. Cannon has not yet ruled on the new date, and it remains to be seen when she will do so, or if she will give any indication of the trial date during Thursday's hearing.

Large number

40. That's the number of criminal charges Trump faces in the documents case. Most of these charges32 are based on Trump's alleged withholding of national security documents, while others concern allegations that he obstructed the Justice Department's investigation by withholding records. Trump's motions to dismiss the charges against him that will be discussed Thursday relate specifically to the first 32 counts of alleged mishandling of records, not the obstruction charges.

Surprising fact

Some legal experts have been highly skeptical of Trump's claims about the PRA, with Jason R. Baron, the former director of litigation at the National Archives, telling the Washington Post that the ex-president's argument is absurd. A president cannot designate documents relating to official White House business as personal, Baron told the Post, blasting Trump's claims that simply transferring boxes to Mar-a-Lago converts the legal status of their contents from presidential to personal documents. Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance also criticized Trump's court motions Thursday morning, tweeting: “I have handled many motions in criminal cases. These are little better than frivolous.

Key context

Trump was indicted in June 2023 for allegedly mishandling White House documents, following a years-long investigation in which the FBI sought documents at Mar-a-Lago in August 2022. Trump brought boxes of White House documents back to his Florida property after leaving office, and although he voluntarily turned over some of them to the National Archives in January 2022, the DOJ launched an investigation after having reason to believe that not all had been delivered. Investigators subpoenaed Trump for all remaining classified materials in June 2022 and ultimately searched Mar-a-Lago based on the belief that he had not fully complied with the subpoena. The DOJ ultimately recovered more than 11,000 documents, including more than 100 classified ones, from Trump's Florida estate, and accused him of intentionally withholding documents from the government and his own lawyers when he was subpoenaed. The former president has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and maintains he did nothing wrong, calling this and other criminal cases against him a witch hunt.

