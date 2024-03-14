Donald Trump has just been punished Mary Trump





Former President Donald Trump is being punished by Rep. Ken Buck suddenly leaving Congress, his ex-niece Mary Trump said.

Buck, a Republican representing Colorado's 4th Congressional District who has expressed frustration with his party on issues including whether to impeach President Joe Biden and send support to Ukraine as he is fighting a Russian invasion, announced he was leaving Congress at the end of next week. . His decision, which surprised House Speaker Mike Johnson, will shrink the already tight Republican majority in the House.

While Buck's decision is seen as detrimental to Johnson, who now faces a slim majority in what has already been a divided GOP conference, and Rep. Lauren Boebert, whose re-election plans are upended by his retirement , Mary Trump maintained that it was the former president. who will “suffer the most fallout from this latest House debacle.”

She argued that House Republican chaos could hurt her reelection chances in November in a Substack article titled “OUCH: Buck Resigning Punishes GOP” Wednesday evening.

Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20, 2020. Mary Trump said he will face the consequences of Ken Bucks' sudden departure from Congress. Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, October 20, 2020. Mary Trump said he will face the consequences of Ken Bucks' sudden departure from Congress. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

She wrote that the Republican Party's “inability to legislate has serious implications,” such as “punishing Donald.”

“His departure from Congress is 1) bad for his party and 2) really bad for Mike Johnson and Lauren Boebert. So let's call it a win-win situation,” she wrote.

Buck's departure “highlights the fact that Republican leaders are willing to do harm to the American people,” Mary Trump argued. She said her resignation is reminiscent of Republican leaders' rejection of a bipartisan border deal and their “reluctance” to provide funds to Ukraine.

“Swing voters and independents will take note. Imagine what Joe Biden could do in his second term if Democrats take back the majority in the House?” she wrote. “Once we eliminate the fascists who continually try to roll back our progress, we can get on with strengthening our democracy.”

Robert Y. Shapiro, a political science professor at Columbia University, told Newsweek that Buck is “just another voice in the anti-MAGA world” and that criticism from anti-Trump Republicans has ” rebounded on Trump so far.” “

However, he warned that it could eventually have detrimental consequences for the former president's campaign and that it will become known whether “it carries weight when voters pay more attention to it as we get closer to November.”

“But it could get closer to the election, with all of Haley's anti-Trump voters in attendance,” he said.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment via email.

Buck, a longtime conservative, increasingly fell out with members of his own party over key issues in the months before announcing his departure. He criticized Trump's claims that widespread fraud was to blame for his 2020 election defeat and did not support efforts to impeach Biden.

His announcement caused chaos among House Republicans as he suggested that up to five other conservative lawmakers, potentially enough to give Democrats a majority, could also resign in the coming months.

At home in Colorado, his departure complicates Boebert's re-election plans. Boebert, who currently represents the state's 3rd Congressional District, announced she would run in the more conservative 4th after Buck said he would not run for reelection.

Gov. Jared Polis scheduled a special election to fill Buck's vacancy on June 25, 2024, but Boebert said she would not run in the special election, focusing on the primaries set for the same day. If she ran in the special election and won, she might have had to resign from her current district, creating a new vacancy in the House.

Updated 3/14/24 at 10:49 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

