PM Modi holds talks with Bhutanese counterpart





Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay during a meeting, in New Delhi on March 14, 2024. | Photo credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held in-depth talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay, focusing on ways to further strengthen ties between the two countries. The talks took place hours after Mr. Tobgay began a five-day visit to India, his first foreign trip since taking over the top job in January. Mr. Tobgay was received at the national capital airport by Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey. “@PMBhutan's visit is part of the exemplary ties of friendship between India and Bhutan,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Bhutan on extending cooperation in the field of energy efficiency. The Cabinet also authorized the signing of an agreement between the Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for cooperation in the field of food safety. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday that Tobgay's visit would provide an opportunity for both sides to review the progress made in the “unique partnership” and discuss ways to expand “lasting” bonds of friendship. and cooperation between India and Bhutan. Mr. Tobgay's visit to India came against the backdrop of China and Bhutan seeking an early resolution to their border dispute which could have implications for India's security interests. About five months ago, Bhutan's then foreign minister Tandi Dorji held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing. A Chinese statement on the negotiations said Bhutan firmly upholds the one-China principle and is ready to work with China for an early settlement of the border issue and advance the political process of establishing diplomatic relations. New Delhi is closely monitoring the negotiations between Bhutan and China on their border, as they could have implications on New Delhi's security interests, particularly in the Doklam tri-junction. In August last year, China and Bhutan agreed to accelerate and take simultaneous steps to implement a “three-step road map to resolve their simmering border dispute”. In October 2021, Bhutan and China signed an agreement on the “three-step road map” to accelerate negotiations to resolve their border dispute. The signing of the agreement comes four years after the Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a 73-day standoff at the Doklam tri-intersection, after China attempted to extend a road into the area that Bhutan claimed belong. The Indian-Chinese confrontation on the Doklam plateau in 2017 even raised fears of a greater conflict between the two neighbors. Bhutan had declared that the area belonged to it and India supported the Bhutanese claim.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pm-modi-holds-talks-with-bhutanese-counterpart/article67951940.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos