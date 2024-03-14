Donald Trump shares vice president pick update





Former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the 2024 election, said Wednesday that he had excluded “certain people” who he said “did not behave properly” from his pool of potential vice presidential candidates. November 5.

Speaking to Newsmax host Greg Kelly on his show Greg Kelly Reports, Trump said he had “a few people” in mind as a potential vice president “that you may know very well.” He added that he excluded some people while excluding “a lot of people.”

He said, “We have a lot of great people in the Republican Party, and they'll do a great job, I think, but I certainly have some people that I wouldn't want as vice president.”

While this subtle hint doesn't reveal much about Trump's choice as vice presidential nominee, there are reports that the former president is carefully considering the candidates' stances on abortion rights.

Former U.S. President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a campaign event in Rome, Georgia on March 9, 2024. The former president said he recently ruled out some candidates from being his potential… Former U.S. President and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for a campaign event in Rome, Georgia, March 9, 2024. The former president said he recently excluded some candidates to be his potential candidate in the November elections. Learn more ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images

Last month, Trump reportedly asked Mar-a-Lago diners what they thought of Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina as a potential vice president.

Trump was dining at his famous Florida resort when he began questioning club members about what they thought about the issue of abortion, according to an NBC News report citing an anonymous source who was present that day.

Abortion has been an extremely important and controversial issue in American politics in recent years, as conservative efforts to limit access to the procedure nationwide resulted in the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court in June 2022.

After a Mar-a-Lago club member reportedly asked him to choose a candidate who wasn't so strictly opposed to abortion, Trump asked diners what they thought of Scott.

The South Carolina senator, whose name has often been mentioned as a potential vice president for Trump, has been a vocal opponent of abortion rights, defining himself as “strongly pro-life.” In 2021, he co-sponsored a bill proposing to sentence doctors performing abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy to up to five years in prison, the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.

South Carolina recently passed a fetal heartbeat ban that prohibits abortion around six weeks of pregnancy.

But Trump may be looking to avoid choosing a vice president who is so hard-line on abortion, as the source cited by NBC said he believes the abortion issue could be more beneficial to Democrats than to the Republicans.

“The president understands that this is a delicate issue, with which you can trip and fall on your face,” a source told the news company. One of the sources said Trump views the abortion issue as “existential” for the Republican Party.

According to a 2023 Gallup poll, 34% of Americans thought abortion should be legal in all circumstances; a majority of 51 percent say it should be legal in certain circumstances; while only 13 percent thought it should be illegal in all circumstances.

Compared to 2007 and 2021, the number of Americans identifying as pro-choice actually increased from less than 50% to 52% in 2023, compared to 44% identifying as pro-life on abortion.

The percentage of Republicans who believe abortion should be illegal in all circumstances actually fell from 15% in 2021 to 8% in 2023, according to Gallup data. A 66 percent majority of Republican Party voters thought abortion should be legal in some circumstances, while 24 percent thought it should be legal in all circumstances.

The former president also reportedly mentioned other potential vice presidential picks, including Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida.

Newsweek reached out to Trump's 2024 campaign team for comment via email on Thursday.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was also mentioned “with some concern,” NBC writes. Abortion is currently completely banned in South Dakota. Stefanik is also a self-described “pro-life” Republican, but he has supported a 15-week federal abortion ban, considered less extreme than a possible six-week ban, which has already been supported by Scott. Vance, Rubio and Donalds are also self-proclaimed pro-lifers.

On Wednesday, Trump told Newsmax that he was going to choose someone “who is really good, really conservative, who likes law and order, low taxes, low interest rates, borders.”

