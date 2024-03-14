How Sunak will handle an election problem like May, Johnson, Truss and Cameron

As Rishi Sunak's inner circle mulls whether to call an election in May or November, another dilemma looms: how to deal with as many as four independent, strong-willed former Conservative prime ministers who remain firmly on the front lines? British political line?

This week it emerged that Boris Johnson will join the campaign trail in Red Wall seats, which would form the front line of the Tories' fight for a fifth term.

But members of the Conservative Party revealed discussions were underway about how to manage not only Johnson, but also David Cameron, Liz Truss and Theresa May, in a way that harnesses their skills while ensuring they do not do not overshadow the real person responsible.

For the first time ever, a party leader will have four former prime ministers off the leash, as one insider put it, adding: You have four big beasts out here on the loose, what do you do with them?

To a greater or lesser extent, each remains active on the political front lines and is happy to clearly express their own views, raising the possibility that Sunak will have a quartet of clandestine drivers as he attempts to extricate himself from the electoral disaster for conservatives.

Johnson's camp is in talks with the Prime Minister's team over the role he will play in the election campaign, although as I Revealed this week, the former Prime Minister wants to defend the policies in his 2019 manifesto, including Leveling Up, when he takes to the ground in the Midlands and the north of England.

That could spark a clash with Sunak, who plans to put the economy and immigration center stage.

Johnson sees the Conservative 2024 campaign as a defense of the electoral coalition that gave him a landslide 80-seat victory five years ago, which includes fighting for Red Wall seats as well as fighting the Liberal Democrats in the Blue Wall in the southern regions of England.

He maintains good relations with many deputies, I includes, including many of those elected in 2019. There are rumors that some of his supporters will begin sending letters of censure to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee, amid dismay at the lack of a solid budgetary offer and the Conservatives are disastrous in opinion polls.

Those close to Johnson insist he is keeping busy commitments to writing, public speaking and international travel and is not part of any conspiracy.

But a Tory MP supporting Johnson said: If Boris goes on the campaign trail, he will go on the campaign trail, there will be crowds of people following him, there will be selfies and it will all be very joyful.

But at the end of the day, people will know that they are voting to keep Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister. He is the leader of the Conservative Party. If it were Boris who were leader, they would say the Tories are back in business.

Some Johnson allies believe he would be willing to run for president again if a seat becomes available in a by-election, and that is why he wants to take an active role in the 2024 campaign.

One MP said: With Boris, I think the way he was removed still hurts him, he's still engaged in politics, he's still enthusiastic. He still sees people. If Boris had the opportunity to come back, I think he would. I think he has some unfinished business to do.

With Johnson assigned to the Red Wall, an arguably thornier dilemma for Mr Sunak is what to do with Lord Cameron.

Like Johnson, the Foreign Secretary won a majority for the Conservatives in the general election and remains a popular figure among a large proportion of Conservative voters.

A Conservative insider said there was speculation the prime minister might choose to bench Cameron during the campaign on the grounds that every government must have high-profile ministers, particularly those with international records, overseeing the center of government during the election campaign. on election day.

But given Cameron's experience, political skills and appeal to Blue Wall seats, Sunak may want to use him prominently.

You could have Cameron as Mr Blue Wall and Johnson as Mr Red Wall, a party source said.

He [Cameron] loves being back on the front lines of politics. There is a risk he will steal the spotlight from Sunak, but he won an election for us.

You could easily bench Cameron and not use him at all, or he could be very important.

Westminster watchers note that the way Cameron has crafted a much more muscular foreign policy stance on the Middle East shows he still has his own political mind and is prepared to use it, which could be an unknown person during the campaign.

A Conservative source said: Cameron is really enjoying being back at the center of politics. Its stock price is rising again.

A spokesman for Cameron declined to comment on what role he would play.

Last week, Theresa May announced she would step down as a Conservative MP, but the former Prime Minister has made clear she wants to continue campaigning on policies close to her heart, including modern slavery and human trafficking.

Although she did not defend her seat in Maidenhead, she clearly intends to remain active in politics. A source close to her said she would definitely help conservatives get re-elected.

One party member said they expected her to have strong views on immigration and other policy issues on the manifesto she might put forward.

However, May is a long-standing Tory loyalist and is not seen as someone who would swing things in Sunak's favor during a campaign.

The former prime minister who can be seen as the loosest pillar of the quartet is Truss, who, since leaving Number 10, has remained on the political front line, including setting up his own growth commission and spending time with right-wing Republicans in the United States.

Unlike the three other former Prime Ministers, Truss is running as a Conservative candidate in the general election, when she is expected to easily defend her majority of more than 26,000 votes.

Given her vehement views on the economy, Truss is seen as potentially the most difficult to manage, and some believe that by continuing to fight for her brand of small-state Toryism, she will be thinking ahead to the post-election era and will attempt to influence the direction of the opposition party under a new leader.

A friend of Ms. Truss said her main goal was to fight her constituency, although she was supposed to visit to support various colleagues and candidates. She is not expected to participate in a national campaign.

Downing Street declined to comment.