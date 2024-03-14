S. Korea, US discuss troop costs amid Trump fears DW 03/13/2024





Seoul and Washington have made initial progress in negotiations over sharing the financial burden of U.S. military units stationed on the Korean Peninsula, with both sides reportedly eager to advance talks amid concerns that a future Republican administration in the United States is considerably accelerating its efforts. financial demands and undermine the security alliance.

“It's clear that [US President Joe] Biden and [South Korean President] Yoon Suk-yeol really wants to lock down a new SMA [Special Measures Agreement] “because there is a lot of concern in Seoul that Donald Trump could return to the White House and possibly bring back the chaos and disorder of his first administration,” said Dan Pinkston, professor of international relations at the University campus. Troy University in Seoul told DW.

A bill of 5 billion dollars

When he was president, Trump insisted that South Korea's roughly $1 billion (910 million) contribution toward the cost of stationing U.S. troops on the peninsula was insufficient and instead set an annual figure of 5 billion dollars. If Seoul refused to achieve this goal, Trump suggested, it would withdraw American units from the country.

Trump has used similar tactics in negotiations with Japan, which also hosts a large number of US military assets, as well as with NATO member states.

Is the Indo-Pacific entering a new era of security alliances?

The South Korean government, however, managed to drag out the talks until Trump was defeated in the November 2020 presidential election and signed a replacement deal with the new Biden administration four months later. Neither side has confirmed this figure, but it is estimated to be $1.2 billion per year.

“A lot of people say South Korea should pay more for its own defense and I actually agree with that,” Pinkston said. “But Trump failed to take into account the amount of Korean contribution in paying for all the electricity used by US forces here, the land used for military exercises, the salaries of civilian workers at the bases, etc.

“Trump failed to understand that it was actually less costly for the United States to have these troops based here in Korea than to send them back to the United States and leave them in bases there,” he said. he declared.

“It also failed to take into account intangible elements at the core of the alliance that benefited the United States, such as Korea's support in cyber warfare, anti-hacking operations around the world , anti-terrorism campaigns, support for Washington at the UN and others,” he added.

Transactional relationship

White House insider accounts during the Trump administration, including memoirs by then-national security adviser John Bolton and Mark Esper, who only served as defense secretary for 17 months, suggest that Trump viewed the security relationship with Seoul and other allies as purely political. transactional and failed to grasp the security implications of continuing its threat to withdraw American military support.

Japan: why no one wants to join the army

Having a new six-year deal in place before November will make it more difficult for Trump to use the same tactics to force Seoul to comply with his demands.

Seoul named Lee Taw-woo, a career diplomat, to head the South Korean delegation to the talks. He will have a series of discussions with Linda Specht, senior adviser and chief US negotiator for security agreements at the Office of Political-Military Affairs, the Joongang Ilbo reported.

No date has been set for the first meeting but it is expected to take place soon.

Ahn Yinhay, a professor of international relations at Korea University in Seoul, said Biden had his own political reasons for moving forward with negotiations over the financial burden South Korea must shoulder for U.S. troops.

“All reports point out that the talks are happening earlier because of Trump, but I also think Biden wants to be able to show the United States a diplomatic success story and emphasize the importance of Washington's alliances as we approach November.” , she told DW.

“I still expect the US to ask for more money this time, but Seoul will pay because there are deep concerns here about an isolationist, MAGA-led, US-first government in Washington and the United States. “The impact this will have on security in Northeast Asia,” she added.

What are the causes of the new tensions between North and South Korea?

Security Challenges in Northeast Asia

And as U.S. troops clash with North Korean units in the demilitarized zone that divides the peninsula, Ahn emphasizes that the main challenge to security and stability in the region comes from China.

“North Korea is of course a problem, but the most important function of U.S. troops in South Korea is to deter China and prevent Beijing from becoming more powerful in Northeast Asia,” he said. she declared. “If a future U.S. government decides to withdraw its troops, it would leave a void.”

The issue of U.S. forces in South Korea is not a particularly important factor in either country's upcoming general elections, with citizens of the South expected to vote in less than a month, Ahn stressed, even if a victory by Trump could have far – Reach consequences.

“American forces here have a deterrent effect and it is more effective and much cheaper to have them here than in the United States,” she said. “At the moment, both parties agree that it is best for them to stay where they are.”

