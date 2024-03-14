Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood have right to appeal in encryption case, rules Islamabad High Court





The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has ruled that the appeals of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi against their convictions in the encryption case are admissible.

The court invited the prosecution and defense lawyers to present their arguments starting Monday.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, composing the IHC division bench, resumed hearing the appeals relating to the convictions of Mr. Khan and Mr. Qureshi and their sentences of 10 years each in the encryption business.

During the previous hearing, Special Prosecutor Hamid Ali Shah raised objections to maintaining the appeals filed by Mr. Khan and Mr. Qureshi. Mr. Shah pointed out that the Official Secrets Act, enacted in 1923, did not provide for a right of appeal except during trial. He argued that since the trial court had already convicted the two leaders, the conviction should be considered final, as no right of appeal was provided.

However, lawyer Salman Safdar, representing Imram Khan, argued that if the law did not grant the right to appeal a conviction, the court should consider this as a case of first impression.

He pointed out that the former prime minister and the former foreign minister had been convicted under the law used to prosecute espionage suspects. Mr. Safdar pointed out that higher courts had ruled in many cases that convicts could not be left without recourse.

He added that although the high treason case did not provide for a right of appeal, the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 1976 designated the Supreme Court as the appellate forum.

The judiciary ultimately concluded that the appeals were admissible and decided to proceed with hearing the case on its merits.

Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood were jailed for 10 years in a case in which they were accused of divulging state secrets.

What is Cipher Case

Cipher is a classified cable which, in this case, was sent to Islamabad by Pakistan's ambassador to Washington in 2022.

Immediately after his removal as prime minister in April 2022, Khan said the United States had contributed to his removal. He also raised a paper during a jalsa and claimed it was Cipher. Washington and the Pakistani army have denied his accusations. Khan then toned down his rhetoric against the United States.

But a US-based media outlet, The Intercept, published what it claimed was a figure in August 2023 suggesting that the US administration wanted to remove Khan from power. Khan maintains that his ouster in April 2022 was orchestrated by the country's powerful military and his political opponents.

The Intercept published purported details of a conversation between Pakistan's former ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, and Donald Lu, assistant secretary of state at the U.S. Bureau of South Asian and Asian Affairs central, March 7, 2022.

The conversation took place less than two weeks after Khan's visit to Moscow, on the day Russia invaded Ukraine. During the exchange, Lu raised concerns over Khan's visit to Russia and Pakistan's neutral stance on the Ukraine war.

I think if a vote of no confidence against the prime minister succeeds, all will be forgiven in Washington, Lu reportedly told Asad Majeed Khan, who sent details of the conversation to Islamabad through a secret diplomatic cable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thecurrent.pk/imran-khan-and-shah-mahmood-have-right-to-appeal-in-cipher-case-says-islamabad-high-court/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos