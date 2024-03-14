Added value | Philstar.com

What we need are strategic thinkers in addition to formulating our policies and executing our programs. We have bureaucrats, technocrats and politicians with very myopic views. We need leaders who can DREAM BIG for the country and take decisive action to implement the measures taken.

Indonesia's outgoing President Joko Widodo is a good example of a strategic thinker as a national leader who has started to realize his dreams.

Indonesia is a major exporter of nickel ore. But President Widodo has banned exports of raw nickel ore. He wanted to develop Indonesia's metal reserves by attracting investment in the processing industry – the ore is transformed into nickel, used to make stainless steel and is also a key component of electric car batteries.

Indonesia's exports of processed nickel reached around $30 billion in 2022, a huge increase from just $1 billion in 2015. The country is expected to account for half of the global increase in nickel production by 2025.

Widodo was right. Now metals such as copper, tin and bauxite could follow the same strategy. Widodo is seeking to turn around his country's economic situation by making Indonesia a manufacturing hub.

Widodo's bold vision put Indonesia on a path to reducing its dependence on commodity exports and promoting economic diversification. Jokowi saw that it was wise to follow this path and he immediately set it in motion. We keep talking about attracting foreign investors, but Jokowi simply did it.

National value creation is cited as Jokowi's main goal. On paper, the results of the export ban are striking. Nearly $14 billion has been invested in Indonesia's smelting capacity. Indonesia's downstream nickel provinces saw double-digit growth rates in 2021, mainly driven by investment in the industry. Jokowi highlighted how the ban helped increase the value of Indonesia's nickel-related exports 30-fold.

Indonesia is not afraid of foreign capital like us. To facilitate the required new investments, Jakarta created economic zones that relaxed the country's investment and labor laws. This opened up large parts of the economy to foreign ownership.

Thus, since 2020, foreign buyers of Indonesian nickel must now invest in domestic smelters and process the raw material locally. Indonesia has the largest nickel reserves in the world and the metal is in high demand.

In our case, our main exports are people. Remittances from OFWs represent about 10 percent of our GDP. What is our government doing to help promote our exports?

Not much. The Europeans have even threatened to deny our sailors employment if we do not improve the quality of maritime training they receive.

Given that a good portion of our labor exports are oriented towards the lower end of the value chain, there should have been a national training program long ago to give them the necessary skills, more than what TESDA claims to do.

Former PBEd Executive Director Lovelaine Basillote told a PIDS seminar that there are significant gaps in our training programs.

“According to Tesda’s 2022 annual report, program enrollment is lagging behind demand.”

Another presenter, Jason Alinsunurin, associate dean of the La Salle School of Economics, observed:

“Despite higher results in terms of university participation among young people, they do not always access professional jobs. The results show that a growing proportion of young people are turning to medium- or low-skilled professions. This results in young high school and university graduates entering low-skilled jobs and being underemployed.

It’s even worse for our other “exporting” sector: BPO. They reported increasing difficulties in recruiting qualified people. Often, only two or three out of ten candidates are eligible.

McKinsey observed that “the increasing complexity of offshoring requirements requires the creation of a true talent hub to help fill employee gaps and better match local talent with employer needs.” In other words, we need more skilled workers if the BPO sector is to meet its target of contributing $38 billion to the economy this year.

A BPO industry spokesperson agrees. He recently observed that the industry needs to focus on talent supply before addressing investor challenges.

It's not surprising. Our young people are no longer as comfortable with the English language as our generations were. Low PISA test scores in math, reading and science also make them poor candidates for working in the BPO sector.

We must resurrect DepEd from the dead. Unfortunately, we see no sense of urgency in the bloated bureaucracy of over a million people that appears to be becoming too politicized.

If people are to be our main exports, we must add to their value by improving their skills. By exporting them like raw nickel ore, the country's economy gains less value and we sell our population short.

This brings us back to Indonesian Widodo. He has a strategic vision to make Indonesia a full-fledged industrial nation by 2045. Of course, we have Ambisyon from NEDA. But there is little support among our leaders. The politicians don't care at all.

We have absolutely no vision. Our politicians only want to become richer than ever.

Our politicians

A politician in the last week of his campaign finds himself in a small, isolated barangay, eager to get as many votes as possible.

“Are you having any problems?” ” he asks.

“Only two big ones,” replies a barangay elder.

“Tell me about them,” said the politician.

“We have a medical clinic here, but we don't have a doctor. »

The politician picks up his cell phone, dials a number, and has a brief conversation with someone on the other end.

“Problem solved. You will have a doctor within two weeks,” he said proudly to the gathered barangay residents. “What is your second problem.”

The barangay elder responds, “We have no signal here, no cell service!” »

