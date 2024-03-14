Trump almost derailed democracy once, here's what to watch out for during the re-election campaign





Elections are the foundation of democracy, essential for choosing representatives and holding them accountable.

The United States is an imperfect democracy. The Electoral College and Senate make voters in less populous states far more influential than those in more populous states: Wyoming residents have almost four times more voting power than Californians.

Since the Civil War, however, reforms have sought to address other flaws, ensuring that all the benefits of citizenship, including the right to vote, were extended to former slaves, women, and Native Americans; establishing the constitutional standard of one person, one vote; and eliminating barriers to voting through the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

But in recent years, the Supreme Court has narrowly interpreted the Voting Rights Act and limited the courts' ability to address gerrymandering, the drawing of voting districts to ensure a party's victory.

The 2020 elections revealed even more worrying threats to democracy. As I explain in my book How Autocrats Seek Power, Donald Trump lost his re-election bid in 2020 but refused to accept the results. He tried every trick in the book and more to change the outcome of this fundamental exercise in democracy.

A recent New York Times article reports that when it comes to Trump's tenure and his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, voters often have a hazy memory of one of the most tumultuous periods in modern politics . This is therefore a reminder of Trump's management of the elections, before and after November 3, 2020.

Trump began with a classic autocratic strategy of casting doubt on the election in advance in order to lay the groundwork for challenging an unfavorable outcome.

Despite his efforts, Trump was unable to control or change the election results. And it was thanks to the work of others to stop it.

Here are four things Trump tried to do to overturn the election in his favor and examples of how he was stopped, both by individuals and by democratic institutions.

Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who predicted that on election night, Trump would walk into the Oval and tweet, “I am the winner.” Game over sucks. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Anticipate defeat

Expecting to lose in November 2020, in part because of his disastrous handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Trump proclaimed that across the country, particularly in California, voter fraud is rampant. He called voting by mail a very dangerous thing. Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and aide, has refused to commit one way or another on holding the election in November, due to the COVID pandemic. No effort to postpone the election followed.

Trump has warned that Russia and China could tamper with ballots, a myth echoed by Attorney General William Barr. Trump illegally threatened to send law enforcement officers to polling places. He falsely claimed that Kamala Harris did not qualify to become vice president because her parents were immigrants. When asked if he would agree to a move if he lost, he said: There won't be a move, frankly. There will be a sequel.

Threat of litigation

Aware that polls gave Biden an 8 percentage point lead, Trump said: “As soon as this election is over, we're going in with our lawyers, and that's exactly what they did.” Advisor Steve Bannon correctly predicted that on election night, Trump would walk into the Oval (office) and tweet, “I'm the winner.” Game over sucks.

Trump followed the script, saying at 2:30 a.m.: We won this election. This is a major fraud in our country, although the actual results were not clear until a few days later when, on November 7, the networks declared that Biden had won.

Although many advisers said he had lost, Trump continued to claim fraud, repeating Rudy Giuliani's false claim that Dominion's election machines had flipped votes, a lie for which Fox News agreed to pay $787 million to settle Dominion's defamation case.

Act directly

Trump's allies pressured state lawmakers to create fake alternative voter rolls as a key strategy to overturn the election. Trump considered declaring a state of emergency, ordering the military to seize voting machines and replacing the attorney general with a yes-man who would pressure state legislatures to change their electoral votes.

Encouraging violence

Trump summoned his supporters to protest the Jan. 6 certification by Congress, bragged that it would be wild and encouraged them to march on the Capitol and fight like hell, promising to go with them. Once they attacked the Capitol, he waited four hours before asking them to stop.

Yet Trump's efforts to overturn the election failed.

Thousands of Trump supporters, fueled by his false claims of election fraud, flooded the nation's capital on January 6, 2021, to protest Congress's wait for certification of Joe Biden's White House victory. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images Resisting Trump

Trump has claimed that mail voting produces widespread fraud, but state legislatures are allowing voters to cast ballots by mail or at drop boxes because of the pandemic. Postal Service workers delivered those ballots despite actions by Trump's Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, that made processing and delivery more difficult.

DeJoy denied any sabotage during his testimony before Congress.

Most state election officials, regardless of party, faithfully did their jobs, resisting Trump's pressure to falsify the results. Courts have dismissed all but one of Trump's 62 lawsuits seeking to overturn the election. Government lawyers refused to invoke the Insurrection Act and allow the military to seize voting machines. The army has remained scrupulously apolitical. And Vice President Mike Pence presided over the certification, during which 43 Republican senators and 75 Republican representatives joined all Democrats in declaring Biden the winner.

This experience contains invaluable lessons about what to expect in 2024 and how to defend election integrity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theconversation.com/trump-nearly-derailed-democracy-once-heres-what-to-watch-out-for-in-reelection-campaign-222215

