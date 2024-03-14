Another blow to Imran Khan's party as Peshawar HC rejects plea on reserved seats





Peshawar [Pakistan]March 14 (ANI): The Peshawar High Court on Thursday dismissed the petition of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Ittehad Sunni Council challenging the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to deny reserved seats to the party, a reported Geo News. are rejected unanimously,” the court held. “As per the law, those who participate in the elections will get seats,” Justice Anwar remarked. Justice Arshad said that Article 104 explains the mechanism of reserved seats because it states that when a list is submitted, another list may be given. Earlier this month, the ECP, in a 4-1 verdict, ruled that the SIC was not entitled to claim a quota of reserved seats “due to non-remedial legal defects and violation of a mandatory provision of presentation of party lists for reserved seats, which is a requirement of the law.

The SIC – joined by PTI-backed independents who won the elections without their election symbol – had filed a petition through its president, Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza, seeking directions from the court for the ECP to award reserved seats in the council on the basis of their strength in the national and provincial assemblies, Dawn reported. Lawyer Zafar, representing the SIC, told the court that the ECP has the power to [make] laws to maintain justice. He added that there was also an election for reserved seats, and that too should be transparent. While discussing the admissibility of the application, the lawyer said that the pleas filed in Punjab and Sindh were limited to the respective provincial assemblies, but the one heard by Peshawar HC concerns the reserved seats of the province issued to the assemblies provincial national and KP. He argued that even though the SIC had not submitted the list, the Lahore High Court had given a ruling that there was no ban. On March 4, the electorate accepted the candidacies of opposing parties and decided that seats in the National Assembly and provincial assemblies would not remain vacant and would be allocated through a process of proportional representation of political parties based on seats won by political parties, as reported by Geo News. (ANI)

