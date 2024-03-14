Residents of Tanjung Balai welcome the arrival of Indonesian President Joko Widodo

METRORAKYAT.COM, TANJUNGBALAI – The arrival of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. Joko Widodo, in Tanjung Balai, Thursday (14/3/24) on the field of the Asahan Sakti Stadium (football field), caused a rush of people from various circles of society to shake hands with the number one person in Indonesia.

The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo, was seen approaching the crowd shaking hands, but he was escorted by officers who were keeping a very close eye on the President.

Tanjung Balai Mayor H. Waris Tholib, SAgMM said: This is a gift from God and for all of us, hopefully with the arrival of Mr. Jokowi, President of the Republic of Indonesia, it There will be blessings for the people of Tanjung Balai town. .

When asked about politics, Tanjungbalai Mayor H. Waris Tholib said politics does not exist, so it would be better for Tanjung Balai residents to know in the future that the President visited Shellfish City.

The areas visited by President Joko Widodo in the Tanjungbalai area were Jalan DI Panjaitan as well as the inauguration of the road, as well as Jalan Veteran (wire tax).

After the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo visited the area, he returned to the Magic Stadium while handing over t-shirts to residents of the Tanjungbalai community.

After distributing T-shirts by throwing them to residents, President Joko Widodo boarded a helicopter accompanied by two other helicopters as he left the town of Tanjungbalai.MR/Adé)