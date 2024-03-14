BJP government has a head start, Modi's third term almost assured, says expert





With the Lok Sabha elections around the corner, News18 has undertaken an extensive pan-India opinion poll to assess the political landscape across the country. The survey, conducted across 21 states covering 518 Lok Sabha constituencies, presents a comprehensive overview of voters' sentiments. The survey involved over 1.18 lakh respondents, covering 95% of the total Lok Sabha constituencies. According to the survey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears at the top of the confidence rankings, with 59% of the votes. In contrast, opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi (Indian National Congress), Arvind Kejriwal (Aam Aadmi Party) and Mamata Banerjee (All India Trinamool Congress) collectively garnered 39% of the vote of confidence, with individual shares rising at 21%, 9%, and 9%, respectively. The survey highlights the paramount importance of employment, with 56% of respondents identifying it as their main concern. Regionally, Delhi leads the pack with 75% of respondents prioritizing job creation, while Himachal Pradesh lags behind with 28%. Senior journalist Sanjeev Srivastava comments on the apparent advantage held by the incumbent government, highlighting Prime Minister Modi's strong leadership position. He observes a concerted effort by the BJP to shape the narrative and extend its electoral dominance beyond the next elections. It's very clear from your numbers that the government is ahead of the game. And even without these figures, it is the general perception in the country that this government is one step ahead. Modi is the number one leader and under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the party is expected to return to power for a third term for Narendra Modi,” Srivastava said. “Now the government is talking about the agenda for the first 100 days. We know another slogan that is being talked about is iss bar 400 par, which I think is part of building the narrative. Nobody is talking about who will get to the power? Everyone “It’s a question of whether it will be 400 and what will be the agenda for the first 100 days?” he added. Srivastava pointed out that he had heard of Modi already planning a fourth term. “So I think this is part of the BJP's very clever narrative building exercise to move the goal post so far forward, that at least the outcome of this election is more or less decided and accepted” , he added. “I think the real fight is whether the BJP will repeat its 2019 performance (or better… I think there is a consensus that this will be a third term for Narendra Modi,” he said. Tom Vadakkan, BJP spokesperson, highlighted the government's focus on economic development and infrastructure as key drivers of job creation. He said that while unemployment remains a challenge, ongoing initiatives lay the foundation for substantial progress. Charu Pragya, BJP spokesperson , stressed the party's strong commitment to discipline, which she sees as essential to its success. She highlighted Prime Minister Modi's popularity, both nationally and internationally, attributing it to his ability to translate his vision into concrete projects that benefit the nation. She says the BJP's ability to deliver on its promises sets it apart from other political entities. On the other hand, Congress spokesperson Mathew Antony predicts challenges for the BJP in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. He points to factors such as the appeal of local leaders and pressing issues such as farmers' unrest as potential obstacles for the ruling party. Watch the accompanying video for the full conversation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/politics/narendra-modi-bjp-lok-sabha-election-2024-news18-opinion-poll-19269001.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos