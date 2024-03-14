Venezuela. Why did Boris Johnson make a “silent” visit to Caracas?

By Ociel Al Lpez, RT/Latin American Summary, March 14, 2024.

Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (2019-2022), reportedly visited Venezuela in February to meet President Nicols Maduro at a venue on the outskirts of the capital. This information was revealed by the British media The Sunday Times and surprised the political world, since under his administration the offensive against the Caribbean country and, more particularly, against the current president, intensified.

Under his administration, Johnson ignored the Maduro government and, instead, recognized the so-called interim administration of Juan Guaid. In fact, he personally received the latter in London, offering him the treatment of a representative.

An investigation by English journalist John McEvoy revealed in 2023 that, under his administration, “Britain spent tens of thousands of pounds to support Guaid”.

The United Kingdom has been the West's spearhead against Venezuela, as it has managed to attack it from various dimensions. He went well beyond withdrawing his ambassador from Caracas and promoting Maduro's departure, he was also loyal to the sanctions issued by the US Treasury Bank, which led to the Bank of England. dam 2 billion dollars in gold from Venezuela's international reserves, kept by said bank.

But Venezuela's main confrontation with the United Kingdom currently concerns the latter's sponsorship of Guyana, with regard to the territory of Essequibo, in claim across the two South American countries, and where significant oil deposits have been discovered in recent years. In fact, late last year, the British warship HMS Trent was sent in Guyana when tensions reached their peak, leading the Venezuelan government to deploy joint action by its armed forces in response to this advance.

We know that Boris Johnson is not just any character. Not only because of his inauguration and his proximity to former US President Donald Trump, but also because in recent days he has begun to appear as a likely replacement for current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, both from the Conservative party.

Similarly, the media outlet that revealed the visit is a conservative sister outlet to the Times, founded in 1821 and owned by the conservative and famous Rupert Murdoch, meaning its information comes from first-hand sources.

Additionally, according to the Sunday Times, Johnson interrupted a family vacation to the Dominican Republic to attend the meeting with the Venezuelan president, which would give greater importance to the visit.

What did Boris Johnson do in Venezuela?

The motivations for the trip are not entirely clear. The reasons given by the media seem more like automatic responses. According to the press release that recorded the visit, Johnson met with Maduro “to emphasize the need for Venezuela to adopt an adequate democratic process”, to confirm that “there can be no normalization of relations until the Venezuela does not fully embrace democracy.” he also asks Maduro to “respect the integrity of his neighbors” (in clear reference to Guyana).

The discovery of large oil deposits, both in Guyana and Essequibo, has caused some concern among British oil companies, notably Shell.

But beyond these unofficial justifications for the meeting, we know that a leader of this stature is not sent by the United Kingdom to reiterate what was emphatically declared from London: it is obvious that what Johnson came to discuss in Caracas was something heavy, maybe business?

And the discovery of significant oil deposits, both in Guyana and in Essequibo, has caused some concern among British oil companies, notably Shell, which has positioned itself in the territory, as well as British Petroleum, which wants to enter in the area. activities in the Dragn gas field, in northeastern Venezuela and in the Orinoco delta, but sanctions prevented it.

And it is not only the recent discoveries that are causing concern among the English. In addition, European dependence on American liquefied natural gas (LNG), resulting from the conflict in Ukraine, poses enormous problems. The latest decisions of President Joe Biden who, in the midst of an election and environmental trials, has paralyzed the construction of new terminals for fuel export and has even stopped its exports to several countries, it generates energetic agitation.

For its part, the installed LNG production capacity, available in Trinidad and Tobago, has not yet developed its maximum capacity, pending an increase in the required exploitation in Guyana and Venezuela.

An exploitation threatened, on the one hand, because of the possibility that in April, Washington firmly reinstates its financial sanctions against Venezuelaand on the other hand, due to the military tensions between Guyana and Venezuela in the aforementioned Essequibo territory.

Europe needs the full activation of the “Dragon” field, one of the largest gas fields, located in the Caribbean Sea, northeast of Venezuela, which would be used to restart the inactive liquefaction train of Trinidad and which could supply LNG to all of Europe.

Between carrots and sticks

But it would be logical to assume that Johnson didn't just come to open new supply routes for his country's oil companies.

Next April, the International Court of Justice will decide the dispute between Guyana and Venezuela over the territory of Essequibo. Also, that same month, the White House must decide whether to return the punishments on Venezuela. In the same way, English courts must rule definitively on custody of gold preserved that belong to Venezuelan international reserves. In total, a set of upcoming decisions in which the former Prime Minister could be an important player at the time when the respective decisions are taken. It is worth noting that Johnson informed the current British government of his visit to Venezuela, which means that London is fully aware of the issues to be negotiated.

As things stand, Johnson, after attacking Maduro so much, had to visit him in his country. The reasons are not yet fully revealed, but there are a set of open processes which, if they come to fruition, can be beneficial to the UK and Venezuela and it is entirely All this was probably discussed between these two old adversaries..

We will soon see if the meeting held served to bring the parties closer together or to distance them permanently.