Donald Trump trial in New York: Manhattan prosecutor's office not opposed to delay in Stormy Daniels criminal case





NEW YORK (WABC) — The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said Thursday it is not opposed to delaying the start of its criminal trial against Donald Trump, citing evidence recently disclosed by the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office .

Trump's first criminal trial is scheduled to begin March 25 with jury selection in Lower Manhattan, but lawyers expect many of the files to be produced next week by federal prosecutors, who have been investigating the same secret payments that were at the center of the affair years ago.

“Specifically, yesterday the USAO produced approximately 31,000 pages of additional records and indicated that there would be another production of documents by next week. Based on our initial review of yesterday's production “These records appear to contain material related to the subject matter of this case, including documents that the People requested from the USAO over a year ago and that the USAO had previously refused to provide.” the prosecutor's office said in a petition to the court asking for a delay.

Trump's lawyers had requested an even longer 90-day delay of the trial, which is currently scheduled to begin March 25 with jury selection, but prosecutors said that was not necessary.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said the former president's defense attorneys waited until the very last minute to subpoena documents from federal prosecutors, then acquiesced in repeated delays for those documents are submitted.

“We note that the timing of the current production of additional materials from USAO is a function of the defendant's own delay,” the prosecutor's office said. “(Defendant) waited until January 18, 2024 to subpoena additional USAO documents, then consented to repeated extensions of the deadline for the USAO determination.”

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office stressed that he is “ready for trial on March 25” but “does not object to a brief adjournment of up to 30 days.”

Judge Juan Merchan will still have to rule on the request and it is not yet clear when that will happen.

The newly disclosed evidence concerns Michael Cohen, a former Trump fixer and lawyer who pleaded guilty and served time for lying to Congress and other offenses in a case brought by the Southern District of New York.

The defense argued that allowing Cohen to testify in the financial silence case would amount to suborning perjury.

Last April, Trump pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment accusing him of falsifying business records in connection with the secret payment his then-lawyer Cohen made to the adult film actress Stormy Daniels just days before the 2016 presidential election.

