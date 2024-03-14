Keeping China out of America's burgeoning AI industry





As the US government seeks to comply with President Joe Biden's demands Executive Decree To implement “safe, secure, and trustworthy development and use of artificial intelligence,” it must ensure that the entrepreneurs it partners with to achieve this goal divest their ties to the government Chinese. The Chinese Communist Party sees AI as essential to its economic and military ambitions. The Academy of Military Sciences of the People's Liberation Army, the National Defense University and the National University of Defense Technology even stated that AI and smart weapons could define who wins future military battles. For this reason, President Xi Jinping is accelerating funding for AI weapons development projects in the PLA Air Force, Army, Navy and Rocket Force. Although the US Department of Defense recognize that AI will “change society and, ultimately, the character of warfare,” America continues to rely on China-connected companies to develop and operationalize its AI industry. Perhaps the White House recognizes the obvious national security problems this poses. At an event at the World Economic Forum in January, Brad Smith, vice president and president of Microsoft, said that the White House categorized the plan they recently submitted on AI safety and security as “incomplete.” This description seems apt given that the company, which currently has an AI lab in China, found itself subject to hacking last year, which revealed emails from the US ambassador to China, the assistant secretary of state for East Asia and the commerce secretary to Beijing-linked hackers before a crucial meeting between the United States and China. According to a letter According to Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), Microsoft's “negligent cybersecurity practices” led to the attack. Yet the company continues to maintain a strategic partnership agreement to bring advanced AI and machine learning capabilities to China's top drone maker, Shenzhen DJI Innovation Technology Co., even as the Defense Department has blacklisted the company's products from the United States, citing espionage and national security concerns. Microsoft is far from the only AI technology company that maintains ties to the Chinese government – ​​most US technology sectors do. Yet the recent hack demonstrates how the fact that the US AI industry exists in close proximity to the Chinese government poses a significant threat to national security. China flies between 225 and 600 billion dollars of intellectual property of the United States each year, including on highly sensitive intelligence and national security issues. Additionally, China's civil-military fusion laws require that nothing companies do can be independent of the state. By law, its companies must share data and comply with CCP requirements. Any data and intelligence that can help the country consolidate its AI dominance is of the highest priority, as Beijing sees AI as a revolutionary factor in military power and civil-military fusion – so much so that the CCP said it aims to become the global leader in AI by 2030. Washington should not pass laws prohibiting the government from working with a particular U.S. contractor, but it should require that all current and potential AI contractors adhere to reasonable CCP divestment standards to continue receiving contracts from the CCP. government. The Trump and Biden administrations and bipartisan coalitions in Congress have already imposed CCP relationship restrictions on many other industries. They would be foolish not to do the same with AI. Accenture research and the border economy calculated that AI could “double annual economic growth rates” by 2035. It is therefore not surprising that China is trying to become the leader in this sector by 2030. The United States cannot let this happen. Benefitting from this first-mover advantage would be catastrophic for human rights and the geopolitical balance of power on the global stage. Like the American Securities Project Put the“If the U.S. government does not put safeguards in place now, American companies seeking lucrative Chinese markets could be at the forefront of the Chinese Communist Party's transition to fifth-generation warfare.” Indeed. This is in no one's interest. Now is the time for Washington to change this paradigm – while it still can. Jianli Yang is founder and president of Citizen Power Initiatives and author of “For us, the living: a journey to shed light on the truth” And “It is time to create an “economic NATO” based on values. »

