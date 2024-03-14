I focus on welfare of nation, says Modi





: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the crowd while laying the foundation stone of two additional corridors of Phase 4 of Delhi Metro during the programme, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on March 14, 2024 | Photo credit: ANI

Addressing the beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme at an event in the capital on March 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Union government had made concerted efforts to encourage street vendors in the country. At the event, he also laid the foundation stone for two additional corridors of Delhi Metro Phase 4 and highlighted efforts to improve housing for the urban poor. Hailing the work done in Delhi by the BJP-led Union government, he said, Modi is working tirelessly to improve the lives of the poor and the middle class. “I am focusing on the welfare of the nation through public welfare, eliminating corruption and appeasement from the roots, and making India the third largest economy in the world,” Mr. Modi. The PM PM Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (SVANidhi) scheme offers collateral-free working capital loans to beneficiaries. Mr Modi said thousands of street vendors are working very hard and with dignity to raise their families. Their shops may be small, but their dreams are big, the Prime Minister said, adding that the money was transferred directly to the accounts of street vendors across the country under the scheme. He noted that sellers who previously contributed to the informal economy are now part of the formal economy. He said the previous government did not care about street vendors. They failed to address their concerns, leaving the sellers facing disrespect and difficulties. Previous governments made no effort to resolve their problems, Mr. Modi charged. Your servant has come out of poverty. I lived in poverty. That is why those who were not looked after by anyone were not only looked after but also revered by Modi, the Prime Minister said. So far, 62 lakh beneficiaries have received assistance worth `11,000 crore, Mr. Modi said. He was delighted to note that more than half of the beneficiaries were women. The program was launched during the pandemic in 2020 to help street vendors weather the crisis. In Delhi alone, nearly 2 lakh loans worth 232 crores have been distributed, the Prime Minister said. He noted that many of them had migrated from villages to cities to earn a living. PM SVANidhi not only connects beneficiaries to banks but also opens doors to other government benefits. He also spoke about how over a million houses were allotted to the urban poor. Referring to the massive campaign to provide pucca (concrete) houses in place of jhuggis (slum housing), Mr. Modi said 3,000 houses have already been completed in Delhi and 3,500 houses are nearing completion. Delhi Metro Mr. Modi said the Delhi Metro network has expanded twice in the last 10 years and the capital is now among the few cities in the world to have such extensive metropolitan coverage. Laying the foundation stone of two additional corridors of Delhi Metro Phase 4 – Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block and Inderlok-Indraprastha, the Prime Minister said the combined length of these two corridors will be more than 20 km and will help in improve connectivity and reduce traffic. congestion. The stations in the Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block corridor will be Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash1, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Centre, Pushp Vihar and Saket G-Block. The stations in the Inderlok-Indraprastha corridor will include Inderlok, Daya Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, LNJP Hospital, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya and Indraprastha. The Prime Minister concluded, “The dream of ordinary citizens uniting with Modi’s determination is the guarantee of a bright future.

