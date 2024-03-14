New York prosecutor supports 30-day delay of Trump's secret trial





Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a court filing Thursday that his office did not oppose Donald Trump's request to delay the secret trial, just days before the former president made facing his first criminal trial while simultaneously running to return to the White House. .

The surprise move comes after federal prosecutors this month began handing over tens of thousands of documents related to their investigation and 2018 prosecution of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who is expected to be a key witness of the trial.

Bragg's filing states that “while the People are prepared to proceed to trial on March 25, we do not object to an adjournment out of an abundance of caution and to ensure that the defendant has sufficient time to review the new materials “.

The prosecutor added that his office was not opposed to delaying the start of the trial by 30 days. The trial was scheduled to begin March 25.

If the start date is ultimately pushed back, it will be another victory for Trump, whose strategy, across the four criminal charges he faces, has been to seek delays.

Trump had requested a 90-day delay in the trial after the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office provided 73,000 pages of discovery information since March 4. Bragg said his office's initial review of those documents was largely irrelevant to the subject matter of this case, with the exception of 172 pages of witness statements.

The prosecutor said the U.S. Attorney's Office produced about 31,000 pages of “additional records” for both prosecutors and Trump's lawyers on Wednesday and “indicated that additional production would follow next week.” This came after Trump issued a subpoena in mid-January seeking additional documents from federal prosecutors.

The timing of USAO's productions is solely the result of defendants' delay despite People's diligence, Bragg said, noting that his office received a “subset” of documents from the U.S. Attorney's Office in June and quickly handed over what they had to Trump's lawyers. .

“Despite having had access to these documents since June, Defendant did not express any concerns to the People about the adequacy of our efforts to obtain USAO documents until last week; instead that, the defendant waited until January 18, 2024 to subpoena additional documents,” Bragg said. depot said.

Steven Cheung, a Trump spokesman, called Braggs' filing an admission of serious discovery violations.

We will continue to fight to end this hoax, Cheung said in his statement.

In mid-February, Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw the case, set the trial to begin on March 25. He said he expected the trial to last about six weeks.

Merchan, who appeared uninterested in the defense's delay requests during a scheduling hearing earlier this year, will have to rule on both sides' requests to push back the trial date. It could rule on a deadline of less than 30 days or more.

Trump's lawyers said in a court filing last week that part of their defense of the former president will be that Trump “did not have the requisite intent to commit the conduct charged in the indictment.” . Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during her 2016 presidential bid. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. accusations.

Rebecca Shabad

Tom Winter

Adam Reiss

Laura Jarrett and Dareh Gregorian contributed.

