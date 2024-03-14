Will Donald Trump win the 2024 election in Utah after Republicans see low caucuse turnout?





Here's what the Utah GOP's low turnout on chaotic caucus night says and doesn't say about the 2024 presidential election and down-ballot races.

(Bethany Baker | The Salt Lake Tribune) A baseball cap of President Donald J. Trump sits on a desk during the presidential primary caucuses at Riverton High School in Riverton, Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

March 14, 2024

Most of the headlines from last week's Utah Republican caucuses focused on participants' frustration and anger over long lines and voting system problems. But if you look a little closer, there might be some warning signs regarding the Republican Party's presumptive presidential nominee, Donald Trump, as November approaches.

Unlike primary elections which attract more casual voters, the caucus system is designed to attract small groups of the most intense supporters. Utah Republican officials hoped a presidential preference poll would increase participation in biennial neighborhood meetings. That's not what happened.

According to the state's active voter registration data, nearly 10% of Utah's 891,000 registered Republicans voted in the presidential preference vote. By contrast, about 30 percent of Utah's 230,000 Democrats voted in the presidential primary election held the same day.

Although it is difficult to draw lessons from the low Republican turnout, there are some policy nuggets.

Donald Trump received only 56% of the vote against Nikki Haley, winning by only 11,700 votes. This is consistent with his lackluster performance in Utah during his two previous presidential campaigns.

In 2016, Trump received just 45.54 percent of the vote in Utah, his lowest percentage of any state he was elected to that year. Four years later, he got 58.13% in Utah, not much better than his performance in the 2024 caucus.

Much less enthusiasm for Trump

Barring a total election disaster, Trump will win Utah again in November. Tuesday's results suggest Beehive State Republicans are still nervous about marking a ballot for the former president.

Donald Trump still has a problem with more traditional and moderate Republican voters, said Steven Sylvester, a political science professor at Utah Valley University. I don't expect his numbers to improve from 2016 and 2020. I just think he has a solid fan base and not much beyond that,

Political strategist Mike Madrid says Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden have historically high unfavorable ratings as they head into an election showdown in November, but those numbers are much more problematic for Trump.

While Biden's primary results showed that his challenges with Democrats don't translate into the voting booth, Trump's problems seem more existential. Republican voters consistently identify as anti-Trump at a rate between 18 and 23 percent in exit polls from the primaries held so far, Madrid said. This rate is three times higher than that of Republican voters surveyed four years ago at the same time.

He explains that Trump desperately needs to find a way to bring these anti-Trump voters back into the fold. Without them, mathematically, it will become much more difficult for Trump to win in November. In 2020, the incumbent president received 92% of the Republican vote and still lost.

While dismal turnout alone doesn't explain dissatisfaction with Trump, coupled with polling data and exit surveys, it's hard not to conclude that there are considerably fewer he enthusiasm for Trump among Republicans than there was in 2020, a race he lost.

Democratic political strategist Joe Trippi says Trump beating Haley by just 14 points in cherry-red Utah highlights some looming problems for his campaign on the horizon.

Trump is politically weak, but that is masked because everyone focuses on his margins rather than the unimpressive turnout, the number of Republicans in the primaries both voting for Halley, and the high number of his supporters who say They have no plans to support Trump in November. , Trippi said in a text message to the Salt Lake Tribune.

What about down runs?

Can low turnout in the Republican caucus and apparent apprehension about Trump among Utah Republicans be used to predict what might happen on the November ballot? Sylvester says it would be wise to avoid this temptation.

We have the presidential race, the governor's race, and an open Senate seat at the top of the ballot. I'd like to think that with those three, whatever Trump's issues are, whatever voter enthusiasm issues are, those three races should balance each other out, Sylvester said.

He expects turnout to be down compared to previous elections. Turnout isn't expected to drop much because of the state's universal mail-in voting system, which makes voting easier. On the other hand, there's also not much on the ballot this year to increase turnout.

In 2018, voters flocked to the polls, drawn by ballot initiatives on medical cannabis legalization, Medicaid expansion and the opportunity to create an independent redistricting commission. These issues pushed turnout to just over 75%, the highest turnout in recent memory for a Utah midterm election.

All we can safely say about the caucuses is that it was a chaotic system, turnout was low, and Nikki Haley didn't lose much when compared to d 'other states, Sylvester said.

