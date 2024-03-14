“XI JINPING’S CHINA BETTER THAN JOE BIDEN’S UNITED STATES?





MPLA political analysts consider that João Loureno's trip to China represents the most important visit to Angola than that made to the United States of America. The spokespersons of the MPLA, who boast the titles of academics and political analysts of the public propaganda organs of the Executive (TPA, RNA and ANGOP), consider China as Angola's best partner in relation to in the United States of America. For the so-called political analysts who position themselves more as squires of the President of the Republic, João Loureno, members of the Executive and the MPLA, the results of João Loureno's trip to China will define “the direction of the country's development “. While the United States is directing its direct investments towards renewable energy and the Lobito Corridor, China is providing lines of credit to Angola so that it can choose where to invest, which is why, in terms of importance , they consider João Loureno's trip to Beijing as more fruitful and fairer. from the point of view of bilateral cooperation than that achieved in Washington DC. At the invitation of his largest creditor, the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, João Loureno arrived early this Thursday morning in Beijing, for a three-day state visit, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The strategy for future relations between Angola and China will be at the center of this official mission. Today, in the afternoon, João Loureno had meetings with business leaders, anticipating that the remaining hearings will continue tomorrow. The hearings included meetings with China Gezghouba Group Corporation (CGGC), represented by its chairman, Tan Hua. CGGC is currently the contractor for the largest engineering project in Angola, the Caculo Cabaa Hydroelectric Power Plant (Kwanza River Basin). Tomorrow will be the culmination of João Loureno's visit to China, where he will meet his counterpart Xi Jinping. Geraldo José Lyrics

