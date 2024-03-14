Foreign media suddenly spotlight Jokowi If he is no longer president, why?







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The future of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) after leaving office is under the spotlight of foreign media. Singapore Media, Channel News Asia (CNA)also observed the political moves of the 8th President of the Republic of Indonesia after his term ended in October. As is known, Jokowi will end his term after leading Indonesia for two terms or 10 years. Based on the results of a quick count (quick account) And real account In the last KPU presidential election, its former rival, Prabowo Subianto, will almost certainly replace the former mayor of Solo. Prabowo himself excelled by partnering with an MP who was Jokowi's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka. This also triggered a dilemma for Jokowi, who is a PDI Perjuangan cadre, as the party nominated Ganjar Pranowo as its presidential candidate competing with Prabowo. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT Many people predict that Jokowi will become a member of the Golkar Party after abdicating. CNA explained that Jokowi's position on joining Golkar “really depends” on the timing of the party's national congress. “If the congress is held in December 2024 according to the schedule of once every five years, Jokowi's influence may be reduced because he will no longer be president,” the media outlet wrote, citing a political expert from the university Indonesian from Al Azhar, Ujang Komarudin. , in the article 'Potential move to Golkar could be path to Jokowi's post-presidential powerThursday (3/14/2024). “However, if the congress is held quickly while Jokowi is still in power, perhaps in September, he could wield great power. This scenario shows Jokowi's strategic maneuver to control Golkar and has the potential to weaken the process democratic,” he added. “(Joining a new party) ensures that he has a 'safe haven' to avoid problems after leaving office… Jokowi has the potential to become a target if he does not have the strength as shield,” he said. The page also quotes the executive director of political consultancy firm Trias Politika Strategis, Agung Baskoro. The source said Jokowi's political influence would fade if he joined Golkar and became head of the Banyan Party after his abdication. “Currently, Airlangga (Golkar General Chairman) will prioritize Prabowo over Jokowi,” Agung said. Agung added that he was sure that Jokowiwill likely take on a more advisory role within Golkar if he joins the party. Either on the advisory board or on the advisory board. “I doubt President Widodo's intention to assume the leadership position, especially given the cadre training process that is necessary unless there is an amendment to the party constitution,” he said. he declared. “Therefore, it seems more appropriate for him to occupy a position on the Advisory Council or Advisory Council. This will help alleviate potential internal political conflicts if his involvement requires changes or adaptations to the party statutes to accommodate its political objectives,” he added. Also included are comments from Professor of International Relations at Jenderal Achmad Yani University (UNJANI), Dr. Yohanes Sulaiman. He told CNA that Jokowi's potential to move to Golkar was understandable. This is due to the party's openness but also to its strong position in Parliament. “First, Golkar is one of the largest parties that won elections. Second, compared to other parties, it is quite open to accepting outside parties. Golkar, with its open system, easily accepts external personalities and integrates them into his management”, he explained. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Foreign media suddenly highlight Republic of Indonesia's new capital, says Jokowi (sef/sef)



