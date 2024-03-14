This is what Donald Trump's America really looked like four years ago





As Donald Trump tries to convince voters to send him back to the White House, his allies are dusting off Ronald Reagan's strategy manual. People look around and ask themselves: Am I better off today than I was four years ago? The answer to that question is no, Lara Trump said on the Sean Hannity show Tuesday night. You can very easily compare how much better your life was with Donald Trump in office and how much worse you are now that Joe Biden is in office.

It's a catchy phrase, one Elise Stefanik also dusted off earlier this month. But does Trump really want Americans to remember that time four years ago, when he botched the federal response to the COVID pandemic and put lives at risk? Just skim the headlines from early March 2020. Politico wrote about how Trump's mismanagement helped fuel the coronavirus crisis. The Washington Post found that the Trump administration wasted precious weeks while the virus spread. The New York Times reported that Trump handled the crisis by repeating a series of lies.

Much of this happened in public view. Remember when Trump predicted that COVID would just disappear? Remember when he showed up at CDC headquarters wearing a campaign hat? Remember when he claimed that Google was building a website to help people find COVID tests, and Google didn't know what he was talking about?

Actually, I didn't. I had forgotten almost everything I was about to say in this story. I have a feeling many others have forgotten this too. Maybe it's a human tendency to block out past trauma, or maybe it's more because so much has happened since then. In today's supercharged news cycle, an event can seem dated four days later, let alone four years later. Additionally, many people are turning away from politics in 2024, clearly rejecting the rematch of a current president and a former president.

But campaign coverage should focus on how an aspiring president would handle a global crisis. For this reason, it's worth revisiting how the Republican nominee mismanaged his tenure while president.

To the extent that anyone celebrates an anniversary of the pandemic, it was this week, the second week of March, that the World Health Organization declared a pandemic; American businesses have begun a slow shutdown; the NBA suspended its season; and the Trump administration (belatedly) declared a nationwide state of emergency. But the preceding weeks have been critical.

In January and February 2020, Trump repeatedly claimed that the coronavirus was under control and downplayed the dangers. He effusively praised China's handling of the outbreak and said on January 30 that we think this is going to have a very good ending for us.

He maintained a cheerful attitude for several weeks. On February 25, he said: “They are getting more and more control of the situation. So I think this is a problem that will go away. Two days later, he was even more direct: it will disappear.

Of course, the problem didn't go away. The virus was spreading around the world. In late February, coronavirus cases were rising rapidly in the United States, but a lack of testing kits made it impossible to measure the total. Trump was obsessed with keeping the official number of reported cases as low as possible, focusing more on reporting than the actual number of sick and scared Americans.

Trump administration aides like Larry Kudlow have made similarly damaging comments. We contained that, Kudlow said on February 25. The same day, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said: “We won't see diseases like coronavirus come here.

It was as if Kudlow and McEnany were following the boss's orders. I always wanted to downplay that, Trump told author Bob Woodward in a March 19 interview later published. Trump said he didn't want to cause panic.

But if that's true, why did he go so far in the opposite direction? The freshly impeached president (remember the abuse of power saga?) told attendees at the Feb. 28 rally that Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus, compared Democrats' conduct to the impeachment hoax, and said he It was their new hoax.

Trump made so many dismissive comments that the Washington Post produced a video of 40 times Trump said the coronavirus would go away.

We know, thanks to none other than Tucker Carlson, that trusted allies attempted to warn Trump of the threat in early March. Carlson told Vanity Fair in a 2020 interview that he went to Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, March 7 for some sort of procedure. I said exactly what I said on TV, which was that this could be really bad, Carlson recalled. (I later learned that he had been encouraged by an anonymous White House aide to talk some sense into Trump.) It turned out that Carlson was exposed to COVID during the visit; although he did not become ill, several other people who were in the president's compound that day contracted COVID.

The day before, Trump had donned the Keep America Great hat at the CDC. There, he second-guessed the medical professionals in the room, asked random questions about Fox ratings, and insulted the Democratic governor of Washington state. He claimed that anyone who wanted to take a test could do so, which was blatantly false. As a journalist, I'm not usually supposed to say something like this, but: The president's statements to the press were terrifying, Adam Rogers wrote for Wired. He said Trump's spokesperson was full of Dear Leader-style compliments, non-sequitur defenses on unrelated issues, attacks on a U.S. governor and, above all, misinformation about the virus and the response American.

The misinformation continued to circulate the following week when Trump gave a speech in the Oval Office. If his intention was to allay the country's fears, he achieved the opposite: he announced a travel ban from Europe, provoking chaos at airports and rushed clarifications from cabinet officials. On Friday, March 13, he shook hands with guests during a COVID briefing, in direct contradiction of health officials' directives, prompting one of the attendees to dodge Trump's hand and offer a nudge instead. Geraldo Rivera even tried to reach Trump via television, saying one evening on Fox: “Mr. President, for the good of the nation, stop shaking hands.

Criticism of Trump's stunning behavior and stream-of-consciousness briefings was not limited to self-described liberals like Geraldo. Philip Klein, then editor of the right-wing newspaper Washington Examiner, now editor of National Review Online, said at the time that Trump had not shown the ability to step outside of his typical antics and deal with the moment with seriousness. with which he deserves.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/donald-trump-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos