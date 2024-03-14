Politics
Whoever the Jockey is, the Tory executioner looks set to walk into a glue factory
THEY are coming around the corner. The ground is heavy.
The last fence is in sight, but everything is uphill until the finish.
A horse once praised for his finesse looks like he might collapse before the final post.
The whisk does not work, there is nothing left in the tank. It's painful to see the mud flying.
Once spoken by bookmakers, the flash the little blue-colored show pony was supposed to be the one. Today, the red-colored older horse, written off after years of rotting in the stable, seems ready to go home by default.
Nothing too exciting, just the right place at the right time as the rivals imploded.
Far from roaring, the crowd seems to have had enough.
Meanwhile, in Westminster, it was the week the Conservatives headed into Rishi Sunak's leadership election.
Something in the party broke.
What seemed increasingly obvious to punters eventually became obvious to conservatives of all ranks and colors.
In January, when former Cabinet minister Sir Simon Clarke shouted at the iceberg and warned the party was heading for annihilation unless the Prime Minister changed course, he found himself high and dry .
A few months later, a failed budget, more by-election defeats, a defection and a donor scandal later, and I can't find many conservatives who won't privately admit that Clarke is right.
Ashen-faced ministers cry into their pints, fearing their five-figure majorities will go up in smoke. One veteran told me that last weekend was the worst he had ever experienced in front of voters' doors in more than 20 years as an MP.
Shades of Boris Johnson's downfall ricocheted when machine-gun-fed young ministers were sent onto the airwaves to defend the indefensible, but Number 10 panicked and threw them under a bus with a U-turn screaming a few hours later.
The Conservative headquarters may well have cash, but the shrinking donor pool means larger sums will be required from fewer and more controversial backers.
And when one of them says something stupid, the failed attempts to defend him are completely transparent.
Sorry saga
Last week, dinners were hastily arranged for MPs in quieter locations away from Parliament, with just one thing on the menu: Sunak. There is fury and bemusement that Lee Anderson was allowed to join the Reform Party, without any apparent effort on the part of party leaders to buy him out.
Cabinet ministers simply grimace when asked about the mood.
Privately, they know their meal ticket is up, admitting that Prime Minister Rishi should have been arrested months ago, but now has no choice but to limp to the finish line, broken and exhausted.
At the top there was a total collapse of discipline.
A energy The minister publicly criticized the budget, while the security minister became independent on defense spending.
Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch threw another of her signature grenades, dragging Sunak kicking and screaming into admitting his biggest donor's comment was racist. For good measure, Business Minister Nus Ghani criticized No10's handling of this sad saga.
And the center is so weak that somehow Science Minister Michelle Donelan was not fired for dumping her libel bill on the public purse.
In the Commons on Monday, an urgent Labor question on defense led to one of the most brutal attacks on the government from its own seats in years.
Ex-minister after ex-minister lined up to put their foot down more out of anger than grief over the lack of spending on the MoD, with six Tory questions out of seven hostile.
Things are so bad that people have even started whispering the P-bomb: Penny Mordaunt.
The leader of the Commons, propelled to fame by his star role at the king's coronation, was once seen as an overly wide-eyed, vacuous and lazy minister.
Today, even some of her harshest critics criticize her, albeit in hushed tones.
A thousand years ago we stopped choosing leaders based on their ability to hold the sword, sniffs a Tory still loyal to Sunak.
But the fact that desperate MPs are even considering a woman they spent years ridiculing as Pretty Dormant shows just how bad things are for Number 10.
No one thinks she would win the election, but the question on MPs' lips is: Could anyone else do worse?
Gold Cup dreams are all but dead for the Tories but, at this rate, Sunak has to be very careful to avoid an early visit to the glue factory.
Narrow window for survey call
While some weary Tories yearned for a sweet release from defeat with May's election, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak yesterday ruled out the possibility, with Number 10 strategists insisting it was still on the cards for October.
But when in October?
The last Thursday of the month is the 31st… To avoid the obvious house of horror headlines, I suspect Halloween is probably out.
The start of the month would leave very little time after the summer break for the mandatory 25 working days needed for campaigning.
But I heard that Thursday the 24th is also out.
If King Charles feels better, he should be present for the winner to kiss his hand. However, he is due to travel to Samoa that day for the annual Commonwealth summit. Which leaves Thursday the 17th for Election Day. And all this suggests that elections will have to be called at the beginning of September.
This would mean back to school with a bang for the deputies… and a quick budget?
From bottom to top
CONGRATULATIONS to the Parliamentary Rugby XV, and not just for beating their Irish counterparts 19-17 last weekend.
The day before the match, the Irish Embassy in London hosted both teams, as well as a group of Garda officers traveling with the politicians.
Between them, they drank the dry outpost of Guinness in less than two and a half hours.
I told the fitting rooms THE following the morning was not a pleasant experience.
Boris skydiving
A LOT of rewriting of history after ex-Prime Minister Theresa May announced she would stand down from her beloved Maidenhead constituency.
As the pink tributes poured in, some of its local members were cooking a deserved tribute.
Suggestions have been circulating around WhatsApp to parachute Boris Johnson into the seat and return him to Parliament, once again replacing May.
They insist it was a joke.
