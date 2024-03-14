Judge rejects Trump's request to dismiss classified documents case | Donald Trump





The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump's prosecution for possessing classified documents has rejected his lawyers' attempt to dismiss the case, saying their argument that the law is too vague is a question for a jury at trial .

The two-page ruling from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon was issued Thursday evening after a daylong hearing in federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida. Throughout the hearing, Cannon expressed reservations about the former president's complaints against the case.

Trump had asked the judge to dismiss the indictment on several fronts, including a dubious argument that the Espionage Act was unconstitutionally vague because it did not adequately preempt sanctions against a former president holding classified documents.

The other argument at issue during the hearing was Trump's claim that the Presidential Records Act meant that, as president, he could convert classified documents into personnel records, meaning he was allowed to keep them at his Mar-a-Lago club.

But Cannon, who was appointed by Trump, seemed skeptical of both claims. She did not immediately rule from the bench, but issued her decision denying the vagueness argument hours after the hearing concluded.

The request based on the Presidential Records Act is also expected to be denied. Classified documents are considered property of the U.S. government, and Cannon noted that she had difficulty seeing how Trump's argument that he had turned them into personal documents could lead to the dismissal of the indictment .

This rejection marks a setback for Trump even if it was widely expected. Defendants in espionage cases often argue that the law is too vague in their motions to dismiss, hoping to reduce the charges.

Trump was no exception in submitting his motions to dismiss the indictment, which charged him with withholding national defense information and obstructing justice, taking a cards-against-the-wall approach in an attempt to have Cannon dismiss the case.

The motions submitted by Trump are largely a farcical effort to avoid accountability for retaining what prosecutors have identified as materials about America's nuclear capabilities, and for Trump's attempts to prevent the government from recovering the documents, including his use of a grand jury subpoena.

In addition to the vagueness and assertions of the Presidential Records Act, Trump argued that he had presidential immunity from prosecution because his alleged conversion of classified documents into personnel records amounted to an official act of his presidency.

ignore past newsletter promotion

Sign up for Trump on trial

Stay informed on all Donald Trump trials. Guardian staff will send weekly updates every Thursday as well as bonus editions on major trial days.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertisements and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

Other Trump filings include one alleging that special counsel Jack Smith's appointment was illegal, and another alleging that accusations that he held nuclear secrets should be dismissed because his Q clearance was not formally canceled until after his indictment.

Cannon did not indicate during the hearing the other major question facing him: when to set a trial date for the classified documents case. At a hearing two weeks ago, she suggested that she found the timetable proposed by prosecutors that resulted in a July trial unworkable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/14/trump-classified-documents-case-florida The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos