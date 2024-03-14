Turkey sends top officials to Iraq for security, counter-terrorism talks





BAGHDAD A trio of senior Turkish officials will attend a security summit with Iraqi officials in Baghdad on Thursday. The meeting, attended by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler and Head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin on the Turkish side, will focus on security and cooperation military, as well as on the eradication of the presence of the PKK terrorist group. in Iraq, a primary objective set by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It is expected that the meeting will see the two sides discuss developing a common understanding on combating terrorism and take concrete steps in this regard. Fidan traveled to the capital Baghdad on Thursday to attend the ministerial-level security meeting, diplomatic sources said Thursday. Fidan took off from Ankara's Esenboga Airport at 11:35 a.m. local time (08:35 GMT), they said. Turkey also plans to strengthen its relations with Baghdad through the Turkey-Iraq Development Road project. With the implementation of this project, Iraq aims to shorten the travel time between Asia and Europe via Turkey with the Great Faw Port – the first phase of the development route project when it becomes a transit hub. The project's 1,200-kilometer railways and highways will connect the port, which aims to become the largest port in the Middle East. It is expected to be completed by 2025 to the Turkish border at a projected cost of $17 billion. Energy issues will also be discussed at the security summit in Baghdad. In this context, the development of natural gas resources in Iraq and their shipment to international markets as well as the resumption of operations of the Iraq-Turkey oil pipeline will be evaluated. Erdogan is expected to visit Iraq in April. After concluding his contacts in Iraq, Fidan is expected to leave this evening for Baku, Azerbaijan. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the information offered to subscribers of the AA Information Distribution System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

