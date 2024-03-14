Trump Today: Judge Denies Former President's Motion to Dismiss Classified Documents Case





FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A U.S. district judge has denied former President Donald Trump's motion to dismiss his federal classified documents case for unconstitutional vagueness.

Cannon had previously expressed skepticism about motions to dismiss the indictment throughout the hearing, suggesting that dismissal based on the Presidential Records Act would be “difficult to see.”

Trump was in the Florida courtroom Thursday, where his lawyers argued for the dismissal of his classified documents case, ABC News reported.

Special counsel Jack Smith, who made the accusations against Trump, was also present.

Cannon began the hearing without making any mention of the trial date and instead ordered defense attorneys to begin arguing their motion to dismiss based on unconstitutional vagueness.

“These charges must be quashed and dismissed,” argued defense attorney Emil Bove.

Bove suggested that Trump is the victim of a double standard compared to other presidents who allegedly withheld sensitive information, directly mentioning the conduct of Presidents Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan and Joe Biden.

Cannon responded to the defense arguments with skepticism — at one point suggesting the defense motion was “premature” — and peppered Bove with questions about definitions and assumptions of Trump's conduct.

“When does it become unauthorized?” » asked Cannon.

“President Trump called these documents personal when he removed them from the White House,” Bove said.

“What is your definition of unauthorized?” Cannon asked later.

“Judge, I don’t have one, and that’s why the statute applied to President Trump is unconstitutionally vague,” Bove said.

Cannon also said she was skeptical about dismissing Trump's classified documents case based on unconstitutional vagueness, describing the request as “a pretty extraordinary step.”

“It’s justified here,” Bove said.

At one point, Cannon asked special prosecutor Jay Bratt whether any “senior official,” including a president or vice president, had been accused of mishandling classified materials.

“There’s never been a situation quite like this,” Bratt said.

Cannon also asked Bratt if he was familiar with cases where individuals who “no longer had clearances” were prosecuted.

“I've had a Q clearance for 15 years, I can look at classified documents in a SCIF, I can't take them, I can't take them home and leave them in my basement,” Bratt said .

In his argument, Bratt argued that the documents in question “were not created by Trump” but rather are documents that were provided to the former president during classified briefings.

Defense attorney Todd Blanche argued that Trump had the authority to designate his records as personal — rather than presidential — before removing documents from the White House. According to Blanche, Trump's actions align with the long-standing approach taken by past presidents.

“Since George Washington, presidents have taken documents to the White House,” Blanche said, arguing that the National Archives does not have the authority to question Trump's determination regarding presidential and personnel records.

“The only time the government has taken a different position… is with President Trump. Period,” Blanche said.

However, Cannon pushed back – twice suggesting the argument would not merit dismissal – and said Blanche's argument would be better suited to trial rather than a motion to dismiss.

“I don’t see how any of this could lead to a dismissal of the indictment,” Cannon said.

Cannon concluded the hearing Thursday by saying she would take the motions under advisement.

“I will make a decision as soon as possible,” she said.

Cannon had scheduled the hearing in Fort Pierce, Fla., to consider two of Trump's motions to dismiss the case based on what Trump's lawyers claim is Smith's unconstitutionally vague use of the law. espionage and its application of the Presidential Records Act.

In response, Smith had argued that the former president's motions to dismiss the case were another example of Trump's belief that he was above the law.

“Trump's claims are based on three fundamental errors, all of which reflect his view that, as a former president, the nation's laws and principles of accountability that govern all other citizens do not apply to him,” prosecutors wrote in a filing responding to Trump’s motion. to dismiss based on the Presidential Record Act.

Besides Trump, his co-defendants in the case, his aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira, were expected to attend the hearing.

The full-day hearing comes a day after a Georgia judge dismissed six counts in the sprawling election interference case against Trump and 18 co-defendants, including three counts against the former president. -even.

The ruling leaves Trump still facing 10 counts in Georgia, where he and the other defendants pleaded not guilty to all charges last August. Four of Trump's co-defendants later entered into plea deals in exchange for agreeing to testify against other defendants in the case.

The Presidential Records Act

At Thursday's hearing, much of the debate focused on a law from another moment in history when a president faced criminal prosecution.

Passed in the years after the Watergate scandal — when lawmakers feared President Richard Nixon would destroy the records after leaving office — the Presidential Records Act of 1978 governs the ownership and preservation of presidential records.

Trump's lawyers argued that the law gave him the authority to designate the documents in question as personal, making it legal to keep those documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“President Trump was still President of the United States when, for example, many of the documents at issue were packaged (presumably by GSA), transported, and delivered to Mar-A-Lago,” a filing from Trump’s lawyers says.

Defense attorneys also argued that the law does not authorize criminal prosecutions and that Trump had final say over the handling of presidential records, rather than officials at the National Archives, where presidential records are kept once the president left office.

“The DOJ and NARA have taken this position with respect to government officials whose last name is not Trump,” the filing regarding the Department of Justice and the National Archives and Records Administration said.

Smith, in his filing, responded to that argument by writing that the records at the center of the case are undoubtedly presidential records — not Trump's personal records — and that the former president is trying to argue that the law does not apply to him.

“Even if all of the highly classified documents that Trump took from the White House to Mar-a-Lago were somehow classified as 'personal' under the PRA, that would not make his retention of these documents 'permitted,'” Smith wrote.

The Espionage Law

Defense attorneys have also argued that the portion of the Espionage Act relating to the retention of defense documents is unconstitutionally vague when applied to former President Trump.

Calling the section of the law in question “the most confusing and complex of all federal espionage laws,” defense lawyers wrote that charging Trump with the law violates “the principles of due process and the concerns of separation of powers which animate the doctrine of vagueness”. “.

Citing portions of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on President Biden's retention of classified documents, for which Biden was not indicted, they argued that penalizing Trump for retaining documents amounts to selective and vindictive prosecutions .

“There is far too much indeterminacy surrounding the meaning of ‘unauthorized possession’ as it relates to President Trump and the types of documents at issue,” the filing states.

Prosecutors responded by arguing that the statute was perfectly clear — and that Trump should have known it, given his previous position as commander in chief. Trump's attempts to delay and obstruct the investigation were also telltale signs that he was violating the law, prosecutors said.

“The law’s prohibitions are clear,” the filing says. “And as a former president, Trump could not have failed to understand the paramount importance of protecting the nation's national security and military secrets, including the obligation not to take unauthorized possession or deliberately retain national defense information.”

An uncertain trial date

The trial itself is currently scheduled to begin in mid-May, but earlier this month Judge Cannon held a hearing to hear arguments on moving the trial to a new later date. Smith's team proposed July 8 as the new date, while Trump's lawyers argued the trial should take place after the 2024 presidential election.

Cannon has not issued any rulings or made any formal changes to the schedule regarding the trial's start date, which is still scheduled for May 20.

“Much work remains to be done in the preliminary phase of this case,” the judge said.

It's unclear whether Cannon will address the trial date during Thursday's hearing, as Trump's legal calendar continues to fill up. The former president is scheduled to go on trial in New York on March 25 on charges of falsifying business records in connection with a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election. He has denied any wrongdoing.

