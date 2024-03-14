James Comer steps up crackdown on Chinese Communist Party influence in US after TikTok bill passes





House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer launches 'government-wide' investigation into Chinese Communist Party influence in U.S., one day after House passes bill a law that could ban TikTok in the United States. Comer (R-Ky.) on Wednesday sent requests to nine different government agencies for information on steps being taken to mitigate any potential CCP infiltration campaign in the United States. Without firing a single bullet, the Chinese Communist Party is waging war against the United States by targeting, influencing, and infiltrating every economic sector and community in America. Comer said in a statement. Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is investigating Beijing's influence in the United States. REUTERS Comer plans to contact other government agencies and hold hearings on efforts within the federal government to thwart possible CCP influence operations in the United States, according to his office. The Kentuckian announced the move Thursday, a day after the House of Representatives passed a bill requiring video-sharing platform TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to sell the popular social media service in the six coming months, under penalty of being banned from the Google and Apple application stores. . President Biden has indicated he will sign the measure, but it must first clear the Senate. Comer is particularly keen to clarify the CCP's potential influence in the US critical infrastructure, education, research, energy, agriculture, business, space and technology sectors. “The Oversight Committee has the responsibility to ensure that the federal government takes all necessary steps to protect Americans from the CCP’s ongoing political warfare,” he added. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has insisted that China does not have access to US data on the social media platform. P.A. “The actions taken by the Committee today are just the beginning, and I look forward to the full cooperation of the agencies as we work to thwart China's influence efforts.” Agencies that Comer contacted include: the Department of Justice, the Department of Agriculture, the EPA, the Drug Enforcement Agency, the U.S. Agency for Global Media, the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, the NASA, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the National Science Foundation. An outcry from TikTok users has risen against the House of Representatives for cracking down on the popular service. P.A. He gave the agencies until March 20 to brief Oversight Committee staff about their efforts to scuttle Beijing's potential inflation efforts and answer their questions. For example, it seeks answers from the DOJ on efforts to train employees on “handling Chinese issues regarding the CCP threat” and any possible outreach to U.S. companies about CCP threats. The questions varied among the different agencies he contacted. Biden has argued for managed competition with China and sought to ease the extremely tense relationship. He met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Woodside, California, last November. Administration officials met several times with their Chinese counterparts on various occasions last year, in a sign of openness to the global superpower.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/03/14/us-news/james-comer-mounts-crackdown-on-chinas-influence-in-us-after-tiktok-bill-vote/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos