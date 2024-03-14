Rishi Sunak is on the skids. After the soft rag of a Budget, the defection of Lee Anderson and the screwed up respond to this week's racethe patience of his party is running out of. Like Tim Montgomery the dish, he's a nice man, but he doesn't know how to do politics. The Prime Minister cannot play politics either. He is wasting his time in power on issues oddly basic government program.

Today's report suggests MPs are pushing for a change of leader and, with opinion polls hovering between 20 and 25, the Tories might as well take a gamble ahead of the general election. Or at least that's the theory, because replacing Sunak will be tricky in practice.

The traditional method of ousting a conservative prime minister is to have him win (yes, win) a vote of confidence from the party. As in the case of Theresa May in 2018 and Boris Johnson in 2022, this usually turns out to be a Pyrrhic victory, with the winner losing office within months or even weeks. However, in an election year, there is no time for this gibberish. The process must be accelerated, which would require Sunak to resign.

The obvious trigger point will be the local and municipal elections on May 2. Disastrous results would give him reason to leave voluntarily or, if he doesn't, justification for the men in gray suits to force him to leave.

A new leader must then be chosen and appointed prime minister by July 23, when Parliament breaks up for the long summer recess. There are three options for making this choice: a full leadership contest with party member voting, an MP-only vote, or a coronation (i.e. informal consensus of MPs). The precedents for all three are poor. The first method selected Liz Truss, the second Theresa May and the third Sunak himself. That said, the quickest option is coronation.

One problem with this approach, however, is that there is no obvious leader-in-waiting. No candidate is strong enough to make a clear choice. Going through the list of possibilities, all are hampered in one way or another and therefore unable to break free from the pack.

Boris Johnson, David Cameron and David Frost might have had a chance if they were (still) MPs, but it is almost certainly too late to change that. Suella Braverman may be Sunak's most prominent critic, but she is no longer the undisputed champion of the conservative right. With Priti Patel re-emerge As rivals, the two former interior ministers risk canceling each other out.

In the government ranks, the favorites are Penny Mordaunt and Kemi Badenoch. If one of them managed to get ahead of the other, that might settle the question of leadership, but the ConservativeHome Firm Ranking shows them locked in a competition for first place. Both must strengthen their programs and address their perceived weaknesses, whether lack of work ethic or one tendency towards confrontation.

Robert Jenrick is a dark horse in context, having achieved a remarkable image change to become a competitor. Although he's starting from the bottom and probably won't win, he's proof that reinvention can get results and, at the very least, improve a candidate's profile.

THE bookmakers' favorites Badenoch, Mordaunt and Braverman should take note. They can congratulate themselves on the progress they have made so far, but none of them has done well enough to guarantee a coronation. At the current pace of the crisis, they have two months to step out of their comfort zone and claim the crown.