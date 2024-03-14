Prosecutors say they are ready to delay the start of Donald Trump's secret trial on March 25.





NEW YORK (AP) New York prosecutors said Thursday they were prepared to delay the start of Donald Trump's secret criminal trial by a month as a precautionary measure to give the former's lawyers president while they review evidence they recently received from a previous trial. federal investigation into this matter.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office said in a court filing that it was not opposed to postponing the start of the trial for up to 30 days, but said it would oppose the court's request. defense of a longer deadline. The evidence Trump's lawyers received from the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is largely irrelevant to the subject matter of this case, the district attorney's office said.

Jury selection in the secret trial is scheduled for March 25. It is one of four criminal cases against Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

Trump's lawyers are seeking a 90-day delay and also asked Judge Juan Manuel Merchan to dismiss the case, alleging the last-minute disclosures violated rules governing evidence sharing. This process, called discovery, is common in criminal cases and is intended to ensure a fair trial.

Short delays in trials due to evidentiary problems are not unusual.

Since March 4, Trump's lawyers have received at least 84,000 pages of records from the U.S. attorney's office, including a batch of 31,000 pages on Wednesday, according to a court filing.

The defense also sought to delay the trial until the Supreme Court rules on Trump's presidential immunity claims, which his lawyers say could apply to some of the allegations and evidence in the matter of secrecy. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments on April 25.

Merchan has yet to rule on either request.

The New York case centers on allegations that Trump falsified his company's internal records to hide the true nature of payments made to his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, who helped Trump bury negative stories during his 2016 presidential campaign. Among other things, Cohen paid $130,000 to pornographic actor Stormy Daniels to silence her allegations of an extramarital sexual relationship with Trump years earlier.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 34 counts of falsifying business records. He has denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels and his lawyers argue that the payments to Cohen were legitimate legal fees and not part of any cover-up.

Trump has repeatedly sought to delay the start of his criminal trials.

We want delays, Trump told reporters during a preliminary hearing in the New York case on February 15. Obviously, I'm running for office. How can you run for office if you sit in a Manhattan courthouse all day?

The deluge of evidence that prompted Trump's lawyers to request a delay concerns a federal investigation into the secrecy case that sent Cohen to prison.

After a decade working for Trump, Cohen broke with his boss in 2018 and quickly pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations related to secret payments, making false statements on a bank loan application, evading related taxes to his investments in the taxi industry and lying to Congress. The contributions took the form of payments to women who said they had extramarital sex with Trump, who denied them.

Cohen served about a year in prison before being sent home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has become an outspoken enemy of Trump and is set to become a key prosecution witness in the secret trial. Trump and his lawyers, meanwhile, portrayed Cohen as completely untrustworthy.

While federal prosecutors said in their case against Cohen that the secret payments were made for Trump's benefit and occurred with his knowledge, they stopped short of accusing Trump of directly committing a crime.

The Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, which provides legal advice and guidance to executive branch agencies, has argued that a sitting president cannot be indicted. The U.S. attorney in Manhattan did not restart the investigation once Trump left the White House.

