Opinion: Trump's praise of dictators tells us all we need to know

RuthBen-Ghiat is professor of history at New York University. She is the author of the book Strong Men: Mussolini to the Present





CNN

—



Vladimir Putin, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Viktor Orban, Adolf Hitler, Xi Jinping, Kim Jong-un, Saddam Hussein: what do they have in common? All these authoritarians would have received the praise of the former US president and now Republican Party presidential candidate, Donald Trump, who promised Americans that he too would be a dictator from the first day of his mandate.

It's not just bluster. As newbookAs CNN anchor and national security correspondent Jim Sciutto reminds us, Trump allegedly believes that even the most murderous dictators, like Hitler, did good things. According to one of Trump's former chiefs of staff, Trump hadHitler in the leadas an example of leadership to emulate during his time at the White House, includingnarrativethe militarywhat to doas commander-in-chief.

Given what's at stake for our democracy in the 2024 election, it's worth asking why Trump continually praises dictators and who he's trying to reach with this kind of talk. There is no doubt that Trump is in part expressing his fantasies about the kind of authority he could wield as president. He praises Hitler, Chinese leader Xi, Russian President Putin and others.becauseof their absolute power, not in spite of it. It repeats the cult of personality of these leaders by presenting them as so strong and so fearful that it is useless to resist them.

So Xi, in Trumpsnarrative, is solid like granite. He rules 1.4 billion people with an iron fist. AndPoutine“He's a genius for taking over a really big, vast country, a big piece of land with a lot of people, and just going in,” Trump said days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as if the fierce Ukrainian resistance did not exist.

Foreign autocrats are surely the target of such compliments, especially those that Trump sees as helpful to his political or personal fortunes. The most obvious case is that of Russia, given the Kremlin's interference in2016And2020elections. And the current of adulation directed toward Xi is likely no stranger to the benefits Trump received for rendering his services, as he did.Put the, for the Chinese government during its presidency. Properties owned by Trump raised more than $5 million entities allied with the Chinese government, by House Democrats.

But Americans are the most important audience for his outpouring of praise for autocrats. Trump's repeated elevation of dictators as models of leadership must be understood as part of a re-education strategy: conditioning Americans to view authoritarianism as a superior form of government to democracy. This is probably why he explicitly calls for a strongman to rule over his brand, telling Americans that it is in their best interest to allow him to save them from the supposed chaos and crime of democracy and give them a ordered authoritarian world under his control.

Propaganda is not just about making people believe this or that lie, saying he won the 2020 election, but about changing the way people think and feel and the associations they make when they hear certain words. Think of how Hitler foughtspeechAndwritingscaused Germans to associate Jews with disease and depravity, to the point of making him popular for apparently saving Germany by persecuting the Jews.

This is what Trump does with authoritarians. Trump uses his rallies and other public occasions to sell strongman power to his supporters, so Americans begin to see autocrats as positive, glamorous figures (there is no one in Hollywood who could play the role of President Xi, hespringsduring a 2023 town hall in Iowa) who do good for their people and the world.

If Trump mentions the repression of autocrats, it is to justify it, as when herentedformer Iraqi dictator Hussein in 2016 for his ability to kill terrorists, or praised Turkish President Erdogan, introducing him in 2017 as a friend of mine who gets very high marks for governing very, very strong. At the time of this remark, Turkey was in a state of emergency, with the arrest of more than 47,000 Turks, many of them civilians, as part of the government's crackdown following the 2016 military coup against it.

Trump even holds up leaders who are at the helm of failed rogue states, like North Korea's Kim, as a source of inspiration. We fell in love, Trump said of his relationship with Kim, whose condition was reportedly worth50% of his incomeSincecybercriminalityduring the last years.

American voters should take Trump's enthusiasm for autocrats seriously. He contemplates the type of leadership he will exercise if he returns to the White House and does his best to re-educate Americans to tolerate or worse, even desire an approach to governance that, wherever it has taken place, created despair and division and often set nations on a path to destruction, such as Germany under Hitler's leadership.

Wherever they fall on the political spectrum, autocrats are united in their disregard for human rights and human dignity and in their attempt to persuade people that it is in their interests to support governments that deprive them of their rights. This also appears to be Trump's plan. The former president may be telling us that he will only be dictator one day, but no authoritarian has ever given up power once he has conquered it and the strong men he exalts are all in power. power for many years.