Judge rejects Donald Trump's request to dismiss classified documents case





1 of 2 | Rormer President Donald Trump speaks during a “Get Out and Vote” campaign rally at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina, February 23. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License photo

March 14 (UPI) — U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday denied one of Donald Trump's motions to dismiss the classified documents case against him in Florida.

Cannon's rejection of Trump's motion, arguing “unconstitutional vagueness,” overturns one of two motions the former president's legal team is using to try to get the case dismissed — the other being its purported protection under the Presidential Records Act.

In his ruling, Cannon determined that Trump's argument was better suited to be addressed later “in the context of a jury instruction briefing and/or other appropriate motions.”

The decision comes shortly after the hearing in Fort Pierce, Florida, in which Trump and his lawyers argued for the dismissal of criminal charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents after leaving office.

Attorneys Todd Blanche, Chris Kise and Emil Bove had argued that the charges should be dismissed as “unconstitutionally vague.” They said Trump was allowed to keep the boxes of documents, including national defense secrets, because they were his “personnel files” under the Presidential Records Act.

While on the campaign trail as he runs for re-election, Trump has argued that he should be immune from prosecution and cites the Presidential Records Act as grounds for dismissing the case. However, the law states that the official documents of the president and his team are the property of the United States and not the president.

Cannon expressed doubt that the motion would stand, saying a dismissal based on the Presidential Records Act would be “difficult to see.”

Special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed to lead that case and the election interference case against Trump in Washington, attended the hearing.

The former president faces 40 charges for mishandling and illegal retention of classified documents. He is also accused of sharing national defense secrets with people not authorized to have access to the information and of ordering others to destroy evidence and lying to authorities.

His assistant Walter Nauta was also charged.

Cannon said the trial's scheduled start date of May 20 would be pushed back. She said at a hearing last month that the proposed July 8 start date was probably too early, in part because of the hush money case against Trump that is expected to go to trial in Manhattan later this this month.

The prosecution suggested opening the trial on August 12.

The defense then noted other cases where government officials, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Joe Biden, were not prosecuted for their handling of classified documents.

On Tuesday, Robert Hur, the special counsel appointed to investigate Biden's handling of classified documents, described the difference between Biden's and Trump's cases. He pointed out that Biden cooperated when the Justice Department sought to recover the documents, while Trump refused multiple opportunities to comply and avoid prosecution.

It was discussed during Tuesday's House oversight hearing that presidents and vice presidents are known to keep journals and files containing classified information among their personal effects when they leave office. The journals of Ronald Reagan are a notable example.

Prosecutor Jay Bratt argued Thursday that the defense's invocation of the Presidential Records Act was “premature” and that Trump's case was very different from those of other presidents.

“Even with other former presidents, there has never been a situation similar to this,” Bratt said. “Not only is it premature, it never happened.”

Bratt cited a recording of Trump discussing some sensitive information with a staffer that was discovered during the investigation. In the recording, Trump, while audibly going through the papers, acknowledges that the information is classified and “still secret.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2024/03/14/trump-classified-documents-hearing-dismissal/4621710437899/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos