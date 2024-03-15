Pak Prez Zardari calls party Chief Minister Imran Khan's meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif a good start





Islamabad, Mar 14 (PTI) Newly elected Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday welcomed the recent interaction between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, who belongs to the former Prime Minister's party jailed minister Imran Khans calling it good On Wednesday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party met Sharif and discussed various issues concerning the restive province . in charge of their respective positions earlier last week. Gandapur also requested a meeting with Khan, to which the prime minister apparently responded positively and agreed to address the chief minister's concerns. This came after the Punjab provincial government led by Maryam Nawaz of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its main rival Khan's PTI on Tuesday imposed a two-week ban on all visits, public meetings and talks in the Adiala high security prison in Rawalpindi, where former Prime Minister Khan is being held. filed since last August. Zardari, 68, who was elected president with the support of Sharif's PML-N party, said in a statement that raising awareness was a good start. that we are going through, he said, referring to Khan's allegation that Sharif's PML-N stole the mandate in the February 8 elections. The president said he had always advocated prioritizing Pakistan above all else, and it was time to give people hope in the democratic country. process by showing them that it could work. Sharif returned to power after the elections, but Khan and his party alleged that the PML-N and its coalition partners, along with the powerful establishment, had stolen his mandate in the polls. Gandapur refrained from hosting Sharif during the Prime Minister's visit to Peshawar, the capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. He also said that he does not accept the PML-N government. Gandapur is seen as a hawkish PTI leader, and his meeting with the prime minister is an apparent shift in the party's policy of cooperating with the federal government.

